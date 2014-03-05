Centrum Multigummies Orange 30'S
Product Description
- Food Supplement with vitamins and minerals.
- Natural fruit flavouring
- High in vitamin D
- Vitamin B6 to support energy release
- Vitamin D to help maintain immune function
- With a balanced blend of 10 key nutrients
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatine, L-Ascorbic Acid, Water, Acid: E330, Nicotinamide, DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Zinc Sulphate, Natural Orange Flavouring 0.25%, Colouring Food (Red Radish Concentrate, Safflower Extract, Black Carrot Concentrate and Cherry Concentrate), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Rapeseed), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Retinyl Acetate, Glazing Agents: E901, E903, Potassium Iodide, D-Biotin, Cholecalciferol, Cyanocobalamin
Storage
Store in a dry place and not above 25°C.For Best before and batch number see bottom of bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use:
- Two gummies per day.
- Chew until dissolved, may be taken without food or water.
Warnings
- If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, consult your doctor before taking this product.
- Do not exceed the recommended daily dose. This product should not replace a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Do not use if the foil on the bottle is broken. Always replace lid after use.
- Store out of reach of young children. If taking other supplements, please read the label as they may contain the same ingredients.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Ltd.,
- Walton Oaks,
- Surrey,
- KT20 7NS,
- UK.
- Pfizer Healthcare Ireland,
Return to
Net Contents
30 x Gummies
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|2 gummies contain
|%EU-NRV† per 2 gummies
|Vitamin A (RE)
|660 µg
|82%
|Vitamin D
|10 µg
|200%
|Vitamin E (α-TE)
|10 mg
|83%
|Vitamin C
|80 mg
|100%
|Niacin (NE)
|16 mg
|100%
|Vitamin B6
|1.6 mg
|114%
|Vitamin B12
|2.0 µg
|80%
|Biotin
|24 µg
|48%
|Zinc
|5.6 mg
|56%
|Iodine
|100 µg
|67%
|†Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
Safety information
If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, consult your doctor before taking this product. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose. This product should not replace a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Do not use if the foil on the bottle is broken. Always replace lid after use. Store out of reach of young children. If taking other supplements, please read the label as they may contain the same ingredients.
