Centrum Multigummies Mixed 30'S
Product Description
- Food supplement with vitamins and minerals.
- Centrum Multigummies are a deliciously fruity way to help you get your vitamins and minerals.
- Available in natural flavours (Berry, Cherry and Orange or simply Orange), they are made with natural colours and fruit flavourings.
- Centrum Multigummies provides you with 10 balanced vitamins and minerals and with no need for food and water, you can enjoy them whenever and wherever you want and are a deliciously fruity way to support your:
- - Energy as they contain vitamin B6 which supports energy release.
- - Immune system as they contain vitamin D which supports the normal function of the immune system
- World's no.1 multivitamin†
- †Based on worldwide sales of the Centrum range
- No need to take with food or water!
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatine, L-Ascorbic Acid, Water, Acid: E330, Nicotinamide, DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Zinc Sulphate, Natural Flavourings 0.25% (Natural Orange Flavouring, Natural Cherry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Natural Flavouring, Natural Strawberry Flavouring), Colouring Food (Concentrate of Carrot and Blackcurrant)), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Rapeseed), Colouring Food (Red Radish Concentrate, Safflower Extract, Black Carrot Concentrate and Cherry Concentrate), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Retinyl Acetate, Glazing Agents: E901, E903, Potassium Iodide, D-Biotin, Cholecalciferol, Cyanocobalamin
Storage
Store in a dry place and not above 25°C.For Best before and batch number see bottom of bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use:
- Two gummies per day. Chew until dissolved, may be taken without food or water.
Warnings
- Do not exceed the daily recommended dose. This product should not replace a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Do not use if the foil on the bottle is broken. Always replace the lid after use.
- Store out of reach of young children. If taking other supplements, please read the table as they may contain the same ingredients.
- If you are pregnant or breast feeding, consult your doctor before taking this product.
Name and address
- Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Ltd,
- Walton Oaks,
- Dorking Road,
- Tadworth, Surrey,
- KT20 7NS,
- UK.
Net Contents
30 x Gummies
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|2 gummies contain
|%EU-NRV† per 2 gummies
|Vitamin A (RE)
|660 µg
|82%
|Vitamin D
|10 µg
|200%
|Vitamin E (α-TE)
|10 mg
|83%
|Vitamin C
|80 mg
|100%
|Niacin (NE)
|16 mg
|100%
|Vitamin B6
|1.6 mg
|114%
|Vitamin B12
|2.0 µg
|80%
|Biotin
|24 mg
|48%
|Zinc
|5.6 mg
|56%
|Iodine
|100 µg
|67%
|†Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
Safety information
Do not exceed the daily recommended dose. This product should not replace a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Do not use if the foil on the bottle is broken. Always replace the lid after use. Store out of reach of young children. If taking other supplements, please read the table as they may contain the same ingredients. If you are pregnant or breast feeding, consult your doctor before taking this product.
