L’Oreal Stylista The Beach Wave Hair Mist 200Ml

4(154)Write a review
£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Stylista The Beach Wave Mist Salt Spray
  • Want a windswept beach wave look for summer hair everyday?
  • Discover the easy-to-use Stylista The Beach Wave Mist Hair Styling Spray from L'Oreal Paris. Spritz the salt spray for a beachy look with textured hair that lasts up to 24 hours*. Silicone-free formula. Scrunch hair when using for extra volume and unleash your inner beach babe!
  • *Instrumental test
  • Salt spray for summer hair everyday
  • Gives hair sea-kissed texture for a windswept, beachy look
  • Silicone-free hair styling formula
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

1208112 D, Aqua / Water, Magnesium Sulfate, Alcohol Denat., Glucose, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Maris Sal / Sea Salt, Citric Acid, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C214308/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use:
  • Step 1: Shake hair mist well
  • Step 2: Spray on dry hair lengths
  • Step 3: Scrunch hair for beachy, sea-swept waves
  • For an extra beachy look, loosely braid hair and blow dry it to add body.

Net Contents

200ml

154 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

I used this spray over the summer when I had the c

4 stars

I used this spray over the summer when I had the chance to go to the beach. It was easy to use and I quite liked the smell. Although I have straight hair when it's dry I have a little bit of a wave when it's dry/semidry. It kept my hair moisturizer and nourished after being in chlorinated water. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I quite loved the smell of the mist. It was easy t

4 stars

I quite loved the smell of the mist. It was easy to use and it left my hair moisturised and feeling very soft. It helped that it was in an easy to use spray bottle. The size of the bottle is very nice and handy. The spray was light and not sticky so I could even use it on freshly washed hair. Easy to comb out as well after using the mist. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sprays really finely and brushes through well, not

4 stars

Sprays really finely and brushes through well, not to sticky either. Not had much improvement in texture by just scrunching but works great with loose plaits and holds all day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Don't know whether I just didn't use it correctly

3 stars

Don't know whether I just didn't use it correctly or whether my hair is too fine but it wasn't for me [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is a good product. Very handy for a new mum l

4 stars

This is a good product. Very handy for a new mum like me who doesn't always have time to blow dry my hair. I let my hair dry naturally and then I use the beach mist for a natural wavy hair. I would recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product which I'm sure I'll be using a lot t

5 stars

Great product which I'm sure I'll be using a lot this spring/summer! Creates beach waves without leaving a sticky cast. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I dont think this really made much of a difference

3 stars

I dont think this really made much of a difference to my hair at all unfortunately, although it did smell nice. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I quite like this spray, gives the hair a nice loo

4 stars

I quite like this spray, gives the hair a nice look for when you don’t want to spend too much time on it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Didn't really seem to create any waves in my hair-

1 stars

Didn't really seem to create any waves in my hair- just left it feeling dry and crunchy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This definitely adds volume and texture with only

4 stars

This definitely adds volume and texture with only one or two sprays. If you use it just before you plait you’re hair and leave it overnight, you can get some great waves that last a lot longer. Be careful not to use too much, it’s easy to do and you’re hair feels sticky and horrible until you wash it. Overall a good salt spray. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 154 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

