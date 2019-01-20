By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Stylista The Blow Dry Hair Cream 200Ml

4.5(143)Write a review
image 1 of L'oreal Stylista The Blow Dry Hair Cream 200Ml
£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Stylista The Blowdry Hair Styling Cream
  • Don't settle for a blow-dry that doesn't blow you away. Introducing Stylista The Blowdry Cream Heat Protection Hair Styling Cream by L'Oreal Paris that protects hair from heat damage up to 230*C*. This easy-to-use hair cream adds control for up to 72 hours** and helps shape your blowdry hair look— from glam blow-dries to contoured blow-dry hairstyles. The alcohol-free formula, enriched with Grapeseed Oil, delivers hairstyles that move with a natural shine and silky finish.
  • *Instrumental test
  • **Instrumental test based on protection against frizz
  • Heat protection up to 230°C
  • Adds control to blow-dried hair styles for up to 72 hours
  • Alcohol-free, humidity resistant formula
  • Great for all blowdry hairstyles, including glam blowdry & contoured blowdry looks
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

1208114 B, Aqua / Water, Amodimethicone, Cetearyl Alcohol, Tocopherol, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Steareth-20, Phenyl Trimethicone, Acetic Acid, PPG-1 Trideceth-6, Trideceth-5, Trideceth-10, Polyquaternium-37, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Polysorbate 60, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Extract, Cetyl Hydroxyethylcellulose, Cetrimonium Chloride, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil / Grape Seed Oil, Citronellol, Citric Acid, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glycerin, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C212529/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use:
  • Step 1: Smooth blowdry cream onto damp hair from lengths to ends
  • Step 2: Blowdry hair using a round brush to shape and style

Net Contents

200ml

Using Product Information

143 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

I loved this bliwdry cream, my hair seems to be no

4 stars

I loved this bliwdry cream, my hair seems to be not so dry after I use the hairdryer. It wasn't sticky and it was very easy to use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It was quite good and would use again but I don’t

4 stars

It was quite good and would use again but I don’t often blow dry so it will just a while. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great cream which isn't too heavy on my fine hair.

5 stars

Great cream which isn't too heavy on my fine hair. Makes it look smooth and feels soft [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This product does give some lift to the hair if yo

4 stars

This product does give some lift to the hair if you apply near the roots and does give you a more blow dry look [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My daughter absolutely loves this and is totally a

5 stars

My daughter absolutely loves this and is totally amazed that she doesn't have to use her straighteners after blow drying her hair..... her hair looks sleek and holds for a couple of days Fabulous [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

As someone who is normally quite lazy when it come

5 stars

As someone who is normally quite lazy when it comes to hair, this product has become an important part of my hair routine. Fantastic results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wasn’t impressed with this my hair felt awful afte

2 stars

Wasn’t impressed with this my hair felt awful after using. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I always use this after I wash my hair as it's a g

5 stars

I always use this after I wash my hair as it's a great heat protector and my hair looks and feels great after using it. The style lasts a lot longer too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This felt lovely and seemed to help stop my hair g

4 stars

This felt lovely and seemed to help stop my hair getting frazzled during drying. Great price point too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I put this on but it didn't really make any differ

5 stars

I put this on but it didn't really make any difference to my hair after it had dried. I have very long hair so it might work with someone with aborted and less tangly hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 143 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

