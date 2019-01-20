L'oreal Stylista The Blow Dry Hair Cream 200Ml

I loved this bliwdry cream, my hair seems to be no
I loved this bliwdry cream, my hair seems to be not so dry after I use the hairdryer. It wasn't sticky and it was very easy to use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
It was quite good and would use again but I don’t often blow dry so it will just a while. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great cream which isn't too heavy on my fine hair. Makes it look smooth and feels soft [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This product does give some lift to the hair if you apply near the roots and does give you a more blow dry look [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My daughter absolutely loves this and is totally amazed that she doesn't have to use her straighteners after blow drying her hair..... her hair looks sleek and holds for a couple of days Fabulous [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
As someone who is normally quite lazy when it comes to hair, this product has become an important part of my hair routine. Fantastic results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Wasn’t impressed with this my hair felt awful after using. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I always use this after I wash my hair as it's a great heat protector and my hair looks and feels great after using it. The style lasts a lot longer too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This felt lovely and seemed to help stop my hair getting frazzled during drying. Great price point too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I put this on but it didn't really make any difference to my hair after it had dried. I have very long hair so it might work with someone with aborted and less tangly hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]