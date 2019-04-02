L'oreal Stylista The Sleek Hair Serum 200Ml

Really pleased with this product. At last I have f
Really pleased with this product. At last I have found a product which tames my dry naturally curly hair. It's better than the John Freida serum.
I have used this product a lot and can honestly say it does exactly as it says . My hair is lovely and smooth and looks a lot better after straightening it using the serum. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really easy to use, had a nice feel on my hair and wasn’t sticky. Held really well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Loved it, cause it left my frizzy hair shiny, smooth and straight. It was very easy and quick to use and I loved the smell. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I absolutely love this serum, I'm usually picky with hair products but this is amazing, it smells so so good and I love the packaging - an easy pump, there's also so much product in the tube which will last ages. I tend to apply the serum to the ends of my hair and it makes it look like I've spent ages trying to perfect and style my hair. It leaves my ends looking smooth and straightened - although I already have straight hair sometimes it can look frizzy. I would definitely recommend this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
after use this made me hair feel super light and made it look nice and shiny [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great results for a sleek look! I'm normally quite lazy when it comes to my hair, but this has become a regular part of my routine! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The serum is quite liquid, has a decent smell (for me is too fragrant). Doesn't dry your hair and is easy to apply. Personally, I use it on dampt hair before blow drying and them using straightening tongs to comb through. I feel that the serum is a light styling solution that prevents frizz for sure. I was left with a feeling of my hair protected against all I was putting it through :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I really like this serum. I apply it just after the shower and brush my hair with it. It leaves my hair super shiny and it's very easy to style! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing product, just love the smell, the texture ... everything. You only need to apply the product to get amazing results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]