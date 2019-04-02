By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Stylista The Sleek Hair Serum 200Ml

Write a review
£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Stylista The Sleek Serum Heat Protector
  • Fly away? No way! Bring discipline to your hair with Stylista The Sleek Heat Protector Hair Styling Serum from L'Oreal Paris. Enriched with Acai Fruit Extract, our easy-to-use serum is tailored for use with hair straightening irons and helps protect hair from heat damage up to 230*C. It's great for the sleekest hairstyles, including sleek ponytails and poker straight looks. Its silicone-free formula instantly eliminates up to 95% frizz and gives up to 24 hour humidity protection*. For all-day sleek and smooth hairstyles with natural movement.
  • *Instrumental test
  • Helps protect hair from heat damage up to 230°C
  • Fights frizz and flyaways for all-day sleek styles
  • Silicone-free formula gives natural movement
  • Great for the sleekest hairstyles, including sleek ponytails and poker straight looks
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

1208051 C, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, VP/VA Copolymer, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Tocopherol, Hydroxyethyl Oleyl Dimonium Chloride, Hydroxycitronellal, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Behentrimonium Chloride, Polyquaternium-6, Maltodextrin, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Linalool, Isopropyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Euterpe Oleracea Fruit Extract, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C212274/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use:
  • 1. Smooth styling serum onto damp hair before blowdrying
  • 2. Straighten hair using a straightening iron
  • 3. Smooth a small amount on dry hair to reduce frizz all day

Net Contents

200ml

112 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Really pleased with this product. At last I have f

5 stars

Really pleased with this product. At last I have found a product which tames my dry naturally curly hair. It's better than the John Freida serum.

I have used this product a lot and can honestly sa

5 stars

I have used this product a lot and can honestly say it does exactly as it says . My hair is lovely and smooth and looks a lot better after straightening it using the serum. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really easy to use, had a nice feel on my hair and

5 stars

Really easy to use, had a nice feel on my hair and wasn’t sticky. Held really well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved it, cause it left my frizzy hair shiny, smoo

5 stars

Loved it, cause it left my frizzy hair shiny, smooth and straight. It was very easy and quick to use and I loved the smell. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I absolutely love this serum, I'm usually picky wi

5 stars

I absolutely love this serum, I'm usually picky with hair products but this is amazing, it smells so so good and I love the packaging - an easy pump, there's also so much product in the tube which will last ages. I tend to apply the serum to the ends of my hair and it makes it look like I've spent ages trying to perfect and style my hair. It leaves my ends looking smooth and straightened - although I already have straight hair sometimes it can look frizzy. I would definitely recommend this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

after use this made me hair feel super light and m

5 stars

after use this made me hair feel super light and made it look nice and shiny [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great results for a sleek look! I'm normally quite

5 stars

Great results for a sleek look! I'm normally quite lazy when it comes to my hair, but this has become a regular part of my routine! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The serum is quite liquid, has a decent smell (for

4 stars

The serum is quite liquid, has a decent smell (for me is too fragrant). Doesn't dry your hair and is easy to apply. Personally, I use it on dampt hair before blow drying and them using straightening tongs to comb through. I feel that the serum is a light styling solution that prevents frizz for sure. I was left with a feeling of my hair protected against all I was putting it through :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I really like this serum. I apply it just after th

5 stars

I really like this serum. I apply it just after the shower and brush my hair with it. It leaves my hair super shiny and it's very easy to style! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing product, just love the smell, the texture

5 stars

Amazing product, just love the smell, the texture ... everything. You only need to apply the product to get amazing results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

