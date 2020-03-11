L'oreal Paris Infinia Preference Shimmering Rose Gold Hair Dye

Great colour, easy application, the colour boostin
Great colour, easy application, the colour boosting treatment was great too
I used this colour on my dark blonde hair. It's a really beautiful colour, I'm so impressed. It really does look a sparkly rose gold shade, very on trend too. After washing out the colour, my hair felt soft, tangle-free, and in good condition. The scent of the dye during and after application was good, not chemical. I really love the colour it's left my hair.
I chose L'Oreal's Shimmering Rose Gold Infinia Preference Hairdye to review as I wanted to try a colour that was different but not overly "out there" and this is perfect. I have a few grey hairs, and this product has successfully covered them. The colour is lovely- a golden blond with a light pink tint which really does remind you of rose-gold. You apply the product onto wet, unwashed hair and leave for 30 minutes. It didn't drip and was easy to apply. The gloves which came with the pack were ample sized and of decent quality. The dye washed out easily and the conditioner caused my hair to feel soft, shiny and easy to manage. This product now contains an additional colour extender, which you apply on week 3, and 6; after colouring, and this should revive the hair colour and shine like you experience on day 1. Having just applied the colour today, I haven't yet tested this, but look forward to seeing if my hair will stay and feel this beautiful for the next 8 weeks.
Lovely colour my hair left my hair looking moisturised
Lilac not rose gold

Definitely not a rose gold on light blonde/bleached hair, more of a lilac. Very cool toned. Nice colour but not like picture on box. Leaves hair in good condition and smells nice.
This colour was lovely, worked really well and was a great intensity. On trend metallic colour and didn't damage my hair either! Easy enough to colour over and didn't leave any colour residue or staining on my hair. Nice fragrance for a hair colour and great conditioning.
Love the colour amazing shine, easy to use and the extra bottle of colour top up is great.
Easy to apply, great shade but fades quite fast especially I washing hair every day. But leaves hair feeling soft and looking shiny.
Easy to apply. Great coverage of roots and grey. Lovrly colour. Can't comment on how well it lasts as just applied but looks good. I will be buying again.
I've love the rose gold hair look but I'm not brave enough to do my full head so I used this to achieve a faded/ombré look and I was very impressed with the colour. I have naturally blonde hair but it is lighter on the mid lengths and ends and when I put this colour on to these areas the result was fab! I left it on for 20 mins and it did end up looking the same as the colour of the models hair on the box. My hair was also left looking shiny and healthy and smelling lovely due to the fab conditioner you get with it. I would highly recommend this product to anyone with light blonde/platinum hair.