L'oreal Paris Infinia Preference Shimmering Rose Gold Hair Dye

4.5(33)Write a review
image 1 of L'oreal Paris Infinia Preference Shimmering Rose Gold Hair Dye
Product Description

  • Preference 8.23 Santorini Medium Rose Gold Blonde Permanent Hair Dye
  • - Luminous Colour Full of Reflects - The formula intensifies the natural tones of your hair colour with luminous reflects
  • - Up to 100% Grey Coverage - If you hesitate between two shades, choose the lightest between the two. If you have a lot of grey hair, this shade will cover perfectly.
  • - Permanent Hair Colour - Intense natural colour with permanent results. Always follow the instruction leaflet and read the safety information.
  • - New Precious Oil & Fragrance - Enriched with precious oils and floral fragrance with amber notes for an improved sensorial experience at application.
  • - Shine Protect Conditioner - The shine protect conditioner is enriched with UV filter & vitamin E derivative to help preserve the radiance of your coloured hair.
  • Shade 8.23 Santorini
  • Shade 8.23 was inspired by the magical Greek island of Santorini. This beautiful blonde, enriched with a delicate balance of iridescent and golden reflects, is as luminous as the sunset over the Eagan sea.
  • Luminous Colour Full of Reflects
  • The translucent gel formula associated with the new precious oil drop intensifies natural tones of your hair colour. Up to 100% grey coverage.
  • Discover the unique shades of Préférence with light-reflecting dyes, for a luminous colour full of reflects.
  • New Sensorial Fragrance
  • A new floral fragrance with amber notes for an improved sensorial experience at application.
  • Shine Protect Conditioner
  • Enriched with a UV filter and Vitamin E derivative. Use week after week to preserve the shine of your coloured hair.
  • Discover our salon inspired luminous hair colour
  • Goes well with
  • L'Oreal Elvive Colour Protect Coloured Hair Shampoo
  • L'Oreal Elvive Colour Protect Coloured Hair Conditioner

Information

Ingredients

1242529- Colourant Gel: Aqua /Water, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Propylene Glycol, Hexylene Glycol, PEG-2 Oleamine, Polyglyceryl-4 Oleyl Ether, Ammonium Hydroxide, Oleyl Alcohol, Alcohol Denat., Polyglyceryl-2 Oleyl Ether, Oleic Acid, Sodium Diethylaminopropyl Cocoaspartamide, 4-Amino-2-Hydroxytoluene, p-Aminophenol, 2-Amino-3-Hydroxypyridine, Sodium Metabisulfite, Thioglycerin, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine, Ammonium Acetate, 2-Methyl-5-Hydroxyethylaminophenol, N, N-Bis(2-Hydroxyethyl)-p-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, EDTA, Erythorbic Acid, Parfum / Fragrance. (F.I.L. C234337/1), 1152439 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Salicylate, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Phosphoric Acid, Ceteareth-25, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Glycerin, (F.I.L. C202318/2), 1217043 A- Shine Protect Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Behentrimonium Chloride, Candelilla Cera / Candelilla Wax, Amodimethicone, Cetyl Esters, Isopropyl Alcohol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium PCA, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Limonene, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Geraniol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Amyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance. (F.I.L. C232981/1), 1200281 - Precious Oil: PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Parfum / Fragrance, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Tocopherol, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil. (F.I.L. C234136/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Please follow the instruction leaflet

Great colour, easy application, the colour boostin

5 stars

Great colour, easy application, the colour boosting treatment was great too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I used this colour on my dark blonde hair. It’s a

5 stars

I used this colour on my dark blonde hair. It’s a really beautiful colour, I’m so impressed. It really does look a sparkly rose gold shade, very on trend too. After washing out the colour, my hair felt soft, tangle-free, and in good condition. The scent of the dye during and after application was good, not chemical. I really love the colour it’s left my hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I chose L'Oreal's Shimmering Rose Gold Infinia Pre

5 stars

I chose L'Oreal's Shimmering Rose Gold Infinia Preference Hairdye to review as I wanted to try a colour that was different but not overly "out there" and this is perfect. I have a few grey hairs, and this product has successfully covered them. The colour is lovely- a golden blond with a light pink tint which really does remind you of rose-gold. You apply the product onto wet, unwashed hair and leave for 30 minutes. It didn't drip and was easy to apply. The gloves which came with the pack were ample sized and of decent quality. The dye washed out easily and the conditioner caused my hair to feel soft, shiny and easy to manage. This product now contains an additional colour extender, which you apply on week 3, and 6; after colouring, and this should revive the hair colour and shine like you experience on day 1. Having just applied the colour today, I haven't yet tested this, but look forward to seeing if my hair will stay and feel this beautiful for the next 8 weeks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely colour my hair left my hair looking moistur

5 stars

Lovely colour my hair left my hair looking moisturised [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lilac not rose gold

3 stars

Definitely not a rose gold on light blonde/bleached hair, more of a lilac. Very cool toned. Nice colour but not like picture on box. Leaves hair in good condition and smells nice.

This colour was lovely, worked really well and was

5 stars

This colour was lovely, worked really well and was a great intensity. On trend metallic colour and didn’t damage my hair either! Easy enough to colour over and didn’t leave any colour residue or staining on my hair. Nice fragrance for a hair colour and great conditioning. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the colour amazing shine, easy to use and the

4 stars

Love the colour amazing shine, easy to use and the extra bottle of colour top up is great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to apply, great shade but fades quite fast es

4 stars

Easy to apply, great shade but fades quite fast especially I washing hair every day. But leaves hair feeling soft and looking shiny. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to apply. Great coverage of roots and grey. L

5 stars

Easy to apply. Great coverage of roots and grey. Lovrly colour. Can't comment on how well it lasts as just applied but looks good. I will be buying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I’ve love the rose gold hair look but I’m not brav

4 stars

I’ve love the rose gold hair look but I’m not brave enough to do my full head so I used this to achieve a faded/ombré look and I was very impressed with the colour. I have naturally blonde hair but it is lighter on the mid lengths and ends and when I put this colour on to these areas the result was fab! I left it on for 20 mins and it did end up looking the same as the colour of the models hair on the box. My hair was also left looking shiny and healthy and smelling lovely due to the fab conditioner you get with it. I would highly recommend this product to anyone with light blonde/platinum hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

