Aquafresh Advance Kids Toothpaste 75Ml

Product Description
- Fluoride Toothpaste
- 6 key benefits to strengthen teeth
- Healthy gums*
- Cavity prevention
- Enamel protection
- Gentle on teeth
- Cleans in gaps & spaces
- Fights plaque*
- *with regular brushing
- New permanent teeth are 50% more vulnerable to damage than adult teeth and can take up to 3 years to reach full strength.
- Aquafresh Advance toothpaste is specially designed by dental experts for children 9-12 years to provide expert protection for new permanent teeth whilst being gentle on vulnerable enamel.
- 24h Sugar Acid Protection provided by Fluoride. Limit sugary snacks between meals and also brush twice daily with a fluoride toothpaste.
- Mint boost
- Fluoride 1450 ppm
- 24h sugar acid protection
- Freshens breath & cool taste
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sorbitol, Glycerin, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Xanthan Gum, Aroma, Titanium Dioxide, Carrageenan, PEG-6, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Fluoride, Limonene, CI 73360, CI 74160, Contains: Sodium Fluoride 0.315% w/w (1450 ppm fluoride)
Storage
Best used before the end of: see end of carton.
Preparation and Usage
- Always Follow the Label Directions:
- Brush twice a day and not more than three times, minimise swallowing and spit out.
Warnings
- Keep out of reach of children.
- Children of 6 years and younger: use a pea-sized amount for supervised brushing to minimize swallowing. In case of intake of fluoride from other sources, consult a dentist or doctor.
- If irritation occurs, discontinue use.
- The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if carton ends are open.
- As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Name and address
- GSK Consumer Healthcare,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
- Or:
- 12 Riverwalk,
Net Contents
75ml ℮
Keep out of reach of children. Children of 6 years and younger: use a pea-sized amount for supervised brushing to minimize swallowing. In case of intake of fluoride from other sources, consult a dentist or doctor. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if carton ends are open. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
