Bisto The Original Gravy Powder 400G

2(2)Write a review
£ 2.20
£0.55/100g
Per 50ml portion as prepared**,**Gravy Powder and Water
  • Energy28kJ 7kcal
    <1%
  • Fat<0.5g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.61g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1069kJ

Product Description

  • Original Gravy Powder for Home-Made Gravy.
  • Bisto Original browns, seasons and thickens
  • Making Gravy Great Since 1908
  • Some settling of contents may have occurred during transit.
  • Low fat and sugar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Low fat
  • Low sugar

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Salt, Wheat Starch, Colour (E150c), Onion Powder, Inactive Yeast Powder (contains Barley, Wheat)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and away from direct heat and sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • To make you will need:
  • 4 x 5ml spoons (4 level tsp) Bisto Gravy Powder
  • 280ml (1/2 pint) cold water
  • Meat juices from the roasting tin (after removing the meat and most of the fat)
  • 1 In a saucepan mix 4 teaspoons of Bisto Powder with 30ml of cold water into a smooth paste.
  • 2 Gradually add 250ml of cold water along with any meat juices to the saucepan and mix well.
  • 3 Gently bring to the boil, stirring constantly, until thickened. Simmer on a low heat for two minutes.
  • Serve and Enjoy!
  • How will you use your Bisto Original gravy powder? Try one of these...
  • All Roasts
  • Beef, Lamb, Pork, Chicken...
  • Mid-week
  • Soups, Casseroles, Pies, Sausages, Chops...
  • ...or make your own special creation for the whole family

Number of uses

This pack makes approximately 155 portions

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • If you have any problems please keep the packaging and phone 0800 234 6328 Mon - Fri (9am - 5pm) (ROI 1800 93 2814)
  • Freephone Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • www.bisto.co.uk

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 50ml portion as prepared**% Reference Intake
Energy1069kJ28kJ<1%252kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g<1%
of which Saturates<0.1g<0.1g<1%
Carbohydrate61.9g1.6g
of which Sugars0.5g<0.5g<1%
Fibre1.6g<0.5g
Protein<0.5g<0.5g
Salt23.66g0.61g10%
This pack makes approximately 155 portions---
**Gravy Powder and Water---

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

What has happened to this product? It is extremely

2 stars

What has happened to this product? It is extremely salty now. I tried the Bisto granules with 25% less salt but these contain MSG (to which I am allergic) On the ingredients it just shows 'flavour enhancer' E621 so I was not aware! This was tasteless !

Suddenly Yuk after 50 years plus..

2 stars

Always used Bisto gravy powder as did my mother, bur don't know what they have done to it but is very very salty now, shan't be using it again after 50+ years, what a shame

