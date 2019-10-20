Bisto The Original Gravy Powder 400G

What has happened to this product? It is extremely
What has happened to this product? It is extremely salty now. I tried the Bisto granules with 25% less salt but these contain MSG (to which I am allergic) On the ingredients it just shows 'flavour enhancer' E621 so I was not aware! This was tasteless !
Suddenly Yuk after 50 years plus..
Always used Bisto gravy powder as did my mother, bur don't know what they have done to it but is very very salty now, shan't be using it again after 50+ years, what a shame