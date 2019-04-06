By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bisto Parsley Sauce Mix 190G

5(1)Write a review
Bisto Parsley Sauce Mix 190G
£ 1.60
£0.84/100g
Per 50ml portion as prepared contains
  • Energy181kJ 43kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars0.7g
    <1%
  • Salt0.54g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2061kJ

Product Description

  • Parsley Sauce Granules
  Find us on facebook/AahBisto
  • Some settling of contents may have occurred during transit.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Maltodextrin, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Dried Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk Powder, Cornflour, Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Milk Proteins, Dried Parsley, Stabilisers (E340, E452), Emulsifier (E322) (contains Soya), Flavour Enhancer (E621), Flavourings (contain Milk), Black Pepper Extract, Colour (E160c), Turmeric Extract, Onion Oil

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct heat and sunlight.Best Before End: See Base of Drum

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 For 4-6 servings put 4 heaped dessert spoons in a measuring jug.
  • 2 Add boiling water up to the 250ml mark.
  • 3 Stir until it thickens - and that's it: so simple!
  • For a richer, creamier sauce use 250ml of boiling milk instead of water.
  • Great for...
  • ...fish
  • ...fish pie

Number of uses

This pack makes approximately 21 portions

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • If you have any problems please keep the packaging and phone 0800 234 6328 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm (ROI 1800 93 2814)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • www.bisto.co.uk

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 50ml portion as prepared
Energy2061kJ181kJ493kcal43kcal
Fat28.6g2.5g
of which Saturates21.0g1.8g
Carbohydrate55.1g4.8g
of which Sugars8.2g0.7g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein3.7g<0.5g
Salt6.09g0.54g
This pack makes approximately 21 portions--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

easy to mix and pour

5 stars

I love this sauce mix so easy to mix and I usually pour it over my fishcake and veg it is delicious

