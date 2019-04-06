Bisto Parsley Sauce Mix 190G

easy to mix and pour
I love this sauce mix so easy to mix and I usually pour it over my fishcake and veg it is delicious
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2061kJ
Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Maltodextrin, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Dried Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk Powder, Cornflour, Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Milk Proteins, Dried Parsley, Stabilisers (E340, E452), Emulsifier (E322) (contains Soya), Flavour Enhancer (E621), Flavourings (contain Milk), Black Pepper Extract, Colour (E160c), Turmeric Extract, Onion Oil
Store in a cool dry place away from direct heat and sunlight.Best Before End: See Base of Drum
This pack makes approximately 21 portions
190g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 50ml portion as prepared
|Energy
|2061kJ
|181kJ
|493kcal
|43kcal
|Fat
|28.6g
|2.5g
|of which Saturates
|21.0g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|55.1g
|4.8g
|of which Sugars
|8.2g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|3.7g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|6.09g
|0.54g
