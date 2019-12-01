By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bisto Cheese Sauce Mix 190G

2.5(5)Write a review
Bisto Cheese Sauce Mix 190G
£ 1.60
£0.84/100g
Per 50ml portion as prepared contains
  • Energy178kJ 43kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.4g
    3%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars0.7g
    <1%
  • Salt0.49g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2023kJ

Product Description

  • Cheese Sauce Granules
  • Find us on facebook/AahBisto
  • Some settling of contents may have occurred during transit.
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Palm Oil, Cheese Powder (9%) (Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Modified Maize Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Flavourings (contain Milk), Sugar, Whey Powder (from Milk), Acidity Regulator (E331), Mustard Powder, Milk Proteins, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Emulsifier (E322) (contains Soya), Stabilisers (E340, E452), Flavour Enhancer (E621), Black Pepper Extract, Colour (E160c), Turmeric Extract, Onion Oil

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct heat and sunlight.Best Before End: See Base of Drum

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 For 4-6 servings put 4 heaped dessert spoons in a measuring jug.
  • 2 Add boiling water up to the 250ml mark.
  • 3 Stir until it thickens - and that's it: so simple!
  • For a richer, creamier sauce use 250ml of boiling milk instead of water.
  • Great for...
  • ...pasta
  • ...cauliflower
  • cheese

Number of uses

This pack makes approximately 21 portions

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • If you have any problems please keep the packaging and phone 0800 234 6328 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm (ROI 1800 93 2814)
  • Freephone Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • www.bisto.co.uk

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 50ml portion as prepared
Energy2023kJ178kJ484kcal43kcal
Fat27.7g2.4g
of which Saturates20.1g1.8g
Carbohydrate52.2g4.6g
of which Sugars8.1g0.7g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein6.4g0.6g
Salt5.54g0.49g
This pack makes approximately 21 portions--

5 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Bisto Cheese sauce

1 stars

Dreadful I will stick with my home made in future, thought this would save me energy WRONG.Should have tasted it before pouring over cauliflower. Lunch went in the bin.

Cupboard Essential!

5 stars

This stuff is brilliant! I get about 4 good batches of cheese sauce from it which is great value for money. Try heating some butter and garlic in a pan, add some paprika and then the granules to the pan and cook off for a few mins. Add the milk slowly (I use soya and it works fine) and keep stirring and once it has thickened up nicely, add a squeeze of American or French mustard and stir it through. It's a cupboard essential for me :)

Much lower fat cheese sauce than most & i use it a

5 stars

Much lower fat cheese sauce than most & i use it as u would any other on lasagne cauliflower etc I do find that microwaving it for 30 secs after using boiling water makes it much thicker if thats what u prefer

Disappointing

1 stars

The measurements are unclear, though I think I ended up using more powder than is required (I used tablespoons instead of the recommended dessert spoons measurements), and used the required amount of milk which is suggested as an alternative to water. I essentially ended up with a mildly cheese flavoured milk. The solution didn't thicken up at all. Very disappointing.

The most disgusting thing I have ever had. Sweet a

1 stars

The most disgusting thing I have ever had. Sweet and sickly. Got my money back.

