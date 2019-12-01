Bisto Cheese Sauce Mix 190G

Bisto Cheese sauce
Dreadful I will stick with my home made in future, thought this would save me energy WRONG.Should have tasted it before pouring over cauliflower. Lunch went in the bin.
Cupboard Essential!
This stuff is brilliant! I get about 4 good batches of cheese sauce from it which is great value for money. Try heating some butter and garlic in a pan, add some paprika and then the granules to the pan and cook off for a few mins. Add the milk slowly (I use soya and it works fine) and keep stirring and once it has thickened up nicely, add a squeeze of American or French mustard and stir it through. It's a cupboard essential for me :)
Much lower fat cheese sauce than most & i use it as u would any other on lasagne cauliflower etc I do find that microwaving it for 30 secs after using boiling water makes it much thicker if thats what u prefer
Disappointing
The measurements are unclear, though I think I ended up using more powder than is required (I used tablespoons instead of the recommended dessert spoons measurements), and used the required amount of milk which is suggested as an alternative to water. I essentially ended up with a mildly cheese flavoured milk. The solution didn't thicken up at all. Very disappointing.
The most disgusting thing I have ever had. Sweet and sickly. Got my money back.