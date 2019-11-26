Bfree Demi Baguette 2 Pack 220G

Thick crisp crust, fluffy centre.
French bread is the one thing I miss the most as a coeliac. This comes a very close second. Fresh from the oven, the crust was thick and crisp and the insides fluffy. I ate mine plain to accompany soup. Next time it will be to make garlic bread with real butter and fresh garlic. Only 4 stars because the crust is smooth, whereas the crust on its wheat counterpart is much coarser.
Best Gluten Free Bread
No gluten free bread is good, but these baguettes are lovely warm from the oven for a sub style sandwhich.
Awful tasteless bread
I was diagnosed with coeliac disease 20 years ago and have been strictly gluten free ever since. I couldn't get the GF baguettes that I usually buy so bought these to try. I honestly believe that they are the worst bread that I have had , (even back in the early days when it was hard to find GF food.) It was tasteless but with a nasty under-taste too. When cooked as instructed the crust was brittle and the inside doughy. Would definitely never recommend. I discarded the second one in the bin.
Too dry
Very dry and break up very easily