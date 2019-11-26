By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bfree Demi Baguette 2 Pack 220G

2.5(4)Write a review
Bfree Demi Baguette 2 Pack 220G
£ 2.50
£1.14/100g
Each 110g Demi Baguette contains
  • Energy1184kJ 283kcal
    14%
  • Fat2.4g
    3%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars3.6g
    4%
  • Salt1.1g
    19%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1077kJ

Product Description

  • White Demi Baguettes
  • Get in touch for news, recipes and offers: visit us on www.bfreefoods.com
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere
  • High fibre
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Low fat
  • Gluten & wheat, dairy, nut, soy and egg free
  • Suitable for coeliacs & vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 220g
  • High fibre
  • No added sugar
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Corn Starch, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Yeast, Apple Concentrate, Rapeseed Oil, Thickening Agent (Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose), Sourdough (Fermented Corn, Rice and Quinoa Flour), Salt, Psyllium Husk, Potato Flour, Pea Protein, Bamboo Fibre, Apple Fibre, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Sesame

Storage

Store ambient in a cool dry place.Consume within 24hrs of opening. Best Before Please see label attached

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This is a guide only.
Remove outer packaging. Place on a baking tray on middle shelf of preheated oven. Bake at 180°C for 7-9 mins or until golden brown. All cooking appliances may vary.

Preparation and Usage

  • Eat Me Now or Freeze Me for Later!

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions (2 Demi Baguettes)

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • BFree Foods Ltd.,
  • 10 Clyde Rd.,
  • Ballsbridge,
  • Dublin 4,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • BFree Foods Ltd.,
  • 10 Clyde Rd.,
  • Ballsbridge,
  • Dublin 4,
  • Ireland.
  • www.bfreefoods.com
  • info@bfreefoods.com

Net Contents

2 x 110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Demi Baguette (110g)*RI** of an average adult
Energy 1077kJ1184kJ
-257kcal283kcal2000kcal
Fat 2.2g2.4g70g
of which saturates 0.5g0.6g20g
Carbohydrates 51.6g56.8g230g
of which sugars 3.3g3.6g90g
Fibre 6.8g7.5g24g
Protein 4.4g4.8g45g
Salt 1.04g1.1g6g
* This pack contains 2 portions (2 Demi Baguettes)---
**Reference intake of an average adult 8,400kJ/2000 kcal. Energy per 100g: 1077kJ/257kcal---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Thick crisp crust, fluffy centre.

4 stars

French bread is the one thing I miss the most as a coeliac. This comes a very close second. Fresh from the oven, the crust was thick and crisp and the insides fluffy. I ate mine plain to accompany soup. Next time it will be to make garlic bread with real butter and fresh garlic. Only 4 stars because the crust is smooth, whereas the crust on its wheat counterpart is much coarser.

Best Gluten Free Bread

4 stars

No gluten free bread is good, but these baguettes are lovely warm from the oven for a sub style sandwhich.

Awful tasteless bread

1 stars

I was diagnosed with coeliac disease 20 years ago and have been strictly gluten free ever since. I couldn't get the GF baguettes that I usually buy so bought these to try. I honestly believe that they are the worst bread that I have had , (even back in the early days when it was hard to find GF food.) It was tasteless but with a nasty under-taste too. When cooked as instructed the crust was brittle and the inside doughy. Would definitely never recommend. I discarded the second one in the bin.

Too dry

1 stars

Very dry and break up very easily

Usually bought next

H.W. Nevill's Part Baked Baguette 2 Pack

£ 0.42
£0.21/each

Tesco Homebake Baguettes 2 Pack

£ 0.85
£0.43/each

Tesco Homebake Baguettes 4 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.25/each

Offer

Tesco White Baton

£ 0.45
£0.23/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here