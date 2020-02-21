Hearty Food Co. Sliced Beef In Gravy 210G

It's not too bad
2 very thin slices of beef, and a lot of gravy, to be honest it taste good, I would rather pay a bit more for more slices of beef, and less gravy
Not bad at all
I was very sceptical about buying this but it was actually not bad at all. No, it's not top rump but it's 65p and certainly does the job for a quick meal. However the gravy is awful, tasteless and just not good. What I do is buy the beef stock from tesco, make my own gravy, then put the meat in the gravy, in the saucepan, minus the gravy and just simmer very low with no boil at all. the meat seems to be better and tasty. It's only in the gravy for about 5 minutes. Works well when there are 4 of you.
Very disappointed with this product
Very disappointing product. Beef didn’t taste like beef and it was as thin as a sheet of paper. The gravy was very sweet tasting. I have had this brand’s meals before and been very happy with them but I do no recommend these beef slices, sorry.
Glad to see this back in the range. It may well no
Glad to see this back in the range. It may well not be prime steak, but used with some mash and peas it certainly is a fast and tasty way to fill a hole after a hard day at work
Yummy thick gravy with tasty beef
I love this and its super convenient. Will buy again.
it must be heavy gravy. Approx 40g beef
125g of beef slices has three times more than the amount of beef in these and they are quoting 225g.
DISGUSTING.
This product was disgusting. Very small portion, one and a half small slices and very salty gravy. Do NOT buy this product, not up to usual standard of Tesco food products.
Most Annoying Outcome
Whatever others think, this product suits me fine. A cheap meal with a few spuds and other veg added. Major drawback is availability. It's not available at any of my local Tescos now. The nearest one that stocks it is at Serpentine Green (Peterboro') nearly 20 miles away and they hadn't got any. Upon enquiry, altho' showing stock, it hadn't arrived. I was not best pleased. So please Tesco, either stock it at all outlets or not at all.
Not bad for the price
Yes, there is only 2 very thinly sliced meat but gravy is really nice and with some potatoes veg and Yorkshire puddings there is enough for a quick meal for one. I heated mine in the microwave
get it
why don t you get this product because every one i know loves it