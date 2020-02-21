By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hearty Food Co. Sliced Beef In Gravy 210G

3(25)Write a review
£ 0.69
£3.29/kg
Each pack
Product Description

  • Cooked sliced beef with added pea protein in a beef gravy.
  • HEARTY FOOD Co. Sliced beef in gravy.Tender silverside beef smothered in a rich, flavoursome gravy. “At the HEARTY FOOD Co, we’re all about tasty meals that’ll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours – perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Tender silverside beef smothered in a rich flavoursome gravy
  • Pack size: 210G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Beef (21%), Cornflour, Salt, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Colour (Plain Caramel), Beef Extract, Flavouring, Pea Protein, Barley Malt Extract, Pepper, Red Wine, Mushroom Concentrate, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Caramelised Sugar, Black Pepper, Aniseed.

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen.
800W/900W 5 / 5 mins
Pierce bag several times.
Heat on full power for 5 minutes (800W)/(900W).
Shake bag gently, carefully cut across the top of bag with scissors and serve

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

210g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Pack (210g)
Energy236kJ / 56kcal496kJ / 117kcal
Fat0.5g1.1g
Saturates0.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate3.8g7.9g
Sugars1.4g3.0g
Fibre2.0g4.2g
Protein8.1g17.0g
Salt0.9g2.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

25 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

It's not too bad

4 stars

2 very thin slices of beef, and a lot of gravy, to be honest it taste good, I would rather pay a bit more for more slices of beef, and less gravy

Not bad at all

4 stars

I was very sceptical about buying this but it was actually not bad at all. No, it's not top rump but it's 65p and certainly does the job for a quick meal. However the gravy is awful, tasteless and just not good. What I do is buy the beef stock from tesco, make my own gravy, then put the meat in the gravy, in the saucepan, minus the gravy and just simmer very low with no boil at all. the meat seems to be better and tasty. It's only in the gravy for about 5 minutes. Works well when there are 4 of you.

Very disappointed with this product

2 stars

Very disappointing product. Beef didn’t taste like beef and it was as thin as a sheet of paper. The gravy was very sweet tasting. I have had this brand’s meals before and been very happy with them but I do no recommend these beef slices, sorry.

Glad to see this back in the range. It may well no

4 stars

Glad to see this back in the range. It may well not be prime steak, but used with some mash and peas it certainly is a fast and tasty way to fill a hole after a hard day at work

Yummy thick gravy with tasty beef

5 stars

I love this and its super convenient. Will buy again.

it must be heavy gravy. Approx 40g beef

3 stars

125g of beef slices has three times more than the amount of beef in these and they are quoting 225g.

DISGUSTING.

1 stars

This product was disgusting. Very small portion, one and a half small slices and very salty gravy. Do NOT buy this product, not up to usual standard of Tesco food products.

Most Annoying Outcome

4 stars

Whatever others think, this product suits me fine. A cheap meal with a few spuds and other veg added. Major drawback is availability. It's not available at any of my local Tescos now. The nearest one that stocks it is at Serpentine Green (Peterboro') nearly 20 miles away and they hadn't got any. Upon enquiry, altho' showing stock, it hadn't arrived. I was not best pleased. So please Tesco, either stock it at all outlets or not at all.

Not bad for the price

4 stars

Yes, there is only 2 very thinly sliced meat but gravy is really nice and with some potatoes veg and Yorkshire puddings there is enough for a quick meal for one. I heated mine in the microwave

get it

5 stars

why don t you get this product because every one i know loves it

1-10 of 25 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

