Tesco 4 Pork & Chorizo Quarter Pounders 454G

Can't belive some of these comments. Beef burgers everywhere... ever heard of CJD? Give your customers a choice or they will go somewhere else! Cook in the oven, Perfect!! Anyone who can't cook a burger needs to que up in the KFC drive through and hang their head in shame.
Broke up when cooking and even though well cooked, looked pappy inside. Not a pleasant taste either.
Was expecting a succulent pork burger with the tangy taste of chorizo. Unfortunately all I got was something that resembled a sausage meat burger, not very appetizing at all. Won't be buying again.
Awful. Greasy, over-processed, made me heave. Children refused to touch them.
Absolutely awful, no taste at all, pale and to be brutally honest CRAP
Tastes like cat food, truly horrendous, doesn't even look like a burger when cooked.
I must admit, I expected the texture of a beefburger in this pork burger. I cooked it for the correct time in the oven and then a little more as it was still mushy. It had cooked for 20 mins more and was still soft, so we tucked in. It was like hot baby food. There is no substance to them at all. I was so disappointed. I left them on my plate.
Had them oven cooked with cheese on top in ciabatta rolls. Burgers were dry and really unpleasant. Won't be buying them again.
Not at all 'meaty'. Tasted like falafel. Served it for my wifes tea and she asked if it was vegetarian. Very disappointing will not buy again
melt in the mouth burgers...want them back again