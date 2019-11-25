By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Pork & Chorizo Quarter Pounders 454G

Tesco 4 Pork & Chorizo Quarter Pounders 454G
£ 2.50
£5.51/kg
One burger
  • Energy999kJ 240kcal
    12%
  • Fat15.8g
    23%
  • Saturates5.8g
    29%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1135kJ / 273kcal

Product Description

  • Pork burgers with chorizo.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Succulent pork combined with diced chorizo for a smoky flavour
  • Thick & juicy
  • Cook from frozen 20 mins
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (80%), Chorizo (5%), Water, Pea Flour, Sugar, Potato Starch, Garlic Powder, Smoked Paprika, Yeast Extract, Salt, Onion Powder, Chilli Extract, Paprika Extract, Smoked Salt.

Chorizo contains: Pork, Water, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate, Potassium Sorbate), Nutmeg, Oregano, Starter Culture.

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Caution
Remove all packaging. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Grill
Instructions: For best results grill from frozen.
Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 18-20 minutes.
Turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-27 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-27 minutes.
Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the UK using pork from the EU

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

454g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne burger contains 88g**
Energy1135kJ / 273kcal999kJ / 240kcal
Fat18.0g15.8g
Saturates6.6g5.8g
Carbohydrate5.9g5.2g
Sugars2.4g2.1g
Fibre1.3g1.1g
Protein21.1g18.6g
Salt0.9g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 1.9 stars

Can't belive some of these comments. Beef burgers

5 stars

Can't belive some of these comments. Beef burgers everywhere... ever heard of CJD? Give your customers a choice or they will go somewhere else! Cook in the oven, Perfect!! Anyone who can't cook a burger needs to que up in the KFC drive through and hang their head in shame.

Pappy

1 stars

Broke up when cooking and even though well cooked, looked pappy inside. Not a pleasant taste either.

Was expecting a succulent pork burger with the ta

1 stars

Was expecting a succulent pork burger with the tangy taste of chorizo. Unfortunately all I got was something that resembled a sausage meat burger, not very appetizing at all. Won't be buying again.

Yuck

1 stars

Awful. Greasy, over-processed, made me heave. Children refused to touch them.

Totally Tasteless Rubbish

1 stars

Absolutely awful, no taste at all, pale and to be brutally honest CRAP

Horrible

1 stars

Tastes like cat food, truly horrendous, doesn't even look like a burger when cooked.

If you like your burgers mushy then you'll be ok

1 stars

I must admit, I expected the texture of a beefburger in this pork burger. I cooked it for the correct time in the oven and then a little more as it was still mushy. It had cooked for 20 mins more and was still soft, so we tucked in. It was like hot baby food. There is no substance to them at all. I was so disappointed. I left them on my plate.

Awful

1 stars

Had them oven cooked with cheese on top in ciabatta rolls. Burgers were dry and really unpleasant. Won't be buying them again.

Not at all 'meaty'. Tasted like falafel. Served it

2 stars

Not at all 'meaty'. Tasted like falafel. Served it for my wifes tea and she asked if it was vegetarian. Very disappointing will not buy again

melt in the mouth burgers

5 stars

melt in the mouth burgers...want them back again

