Tesco 4 Pork & Chorizo Quarter Pounders 454G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Caution

Remove all packaging. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.



Grill

Instructions: For best results grill from frozen.

Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 18-20 minutes.

Turn occasionally.



Oven cook

Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.

200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-27 mins

Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-27 minutes.

Turn occasionally.

