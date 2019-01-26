By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Magnum Chocolate & Hazelnut Praline Ice Cream 3X90ml

5(35)Write a review
image 1 of Magnum Chocolate & Hazelnut Praline Ice Cream 3X90ml
£ 3.89
£1.45/100ml

Product Description

  • Chocolate and hazelnut ice cream coated with Belgian milk chocolate (31%) and caramelised hazelnut pieces (5.5%).
  • Indulgent hazelnut ice cream dipped in cracking Magnum Belgian milk chocolate, topped with crunchy hazelnut pieces. For the ultimate chocolate indulgence. Our philosophy: Since 1989, Pleasure Seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum. Thick Chocolate. Velvety ice cream. The perfect balance. Magnum never stopped working, adding new flavours. New textures. We love film, we love fashion. We believe a day without pleasure is a day lost. So make time to indulge in a little glamour. Our chocolate: We’re working closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. Magnum also has a wide range of ice creams: Magnum Classic, Magnum White Chocolate, Magnum Double Chocolate, Magnum Double Caramel, Magnum Mini Classic, Almond & White and many others. Which one will satisfy your indulgence? Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It's about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the way. Have you tried Magnum Tubs? The unique Magnum experience with cracking chocolate and velvety ice cream in a tub #madetobebroken
  • Magnum chocolate & hazelnut praline ice cream
  • Hazelnut ice cream covered with Belgian chocolate & crunchy hazelnut pieces
  • 3 ice cream sticks x 90ml
  • Gluten free ice creams
  • Frozen ice cream to be stored at -18˚C
  • Magnum chocolate uses Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa
  • Pack size: 270ml

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, water, cocoa butter¹, cocoa mass¹, HAZELNUT pieces (3.5%), coconut oil, whole MILK powder, glucose syrup, whey solids (MILK), HAZELNUT paste (1.5%), butteroil (MILK), fat reduced cocoa powder¹, emulsifiers (E471, SOY lecithin, E476), stabilisers (E412, E410, E407), flavourings. May contain other nuts. Gluten free. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Storage

Storage temperature -18⁰C

Produce of

Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • null

Name and address

  • Unilever UK
  • Magnum
  • Freepost ADM3940
  • London SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

270 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1396 kJ1117 kJ1005 kJ12%
Energy (kcal)333 kcal266 kcal240 kcal12%
Fat (g)22 g17 g16 g23%
of which saturates (g)12 g9.8 g8.6 g43%
Carbohydrate (g)29 g23 g21 g8%
of which sugars (g)27 g21 g19 g21%
Protein (g)4.2 g3.3 g3 g6%
Salt (g)0.12 g0.09 g0.09 g2%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 90 ml. ( Pack contains 3 portions )----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

35 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Very tempting

4 stars

Bought these as a treat for my children and I. We all loved them, they were very tasty and also filling. A treat for summer time or indoors in winter. Got them at a local supermarket, will be back for more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing product!

5 stars

This is my favourite of all Magnum Ice Creams! The chocolate is really tasty and the Praline is just amazing.

Beautiful ice cream

5 stars

These magnums are delicious..definitely one of the best I have had..its a wonderful treat would deffo reccommend to my friends and family.Have already bought 3 more boxes since I tried these.gorgeous and delightful. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

5 stars

Glad I requested this product, amazing flavour and would definitely go back for more. The ice cream was not too rich, nice and creamy. There is only so much you can write about ice cream so just filling up the characters [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy yummy

4 stars

I love praline so this appealed and didn't disappoint. Delicious ice cream, such great flavour. Its like eating a giant ferrero rocher (without the gluten). Its knocked out the other flavours and is now my favourite. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Something different

5 stars

I didn't have much expectations of this ice cream as not a big fan of hazelbut but I was pleasently surprised how good it tasted. I'd definitely recommend it as alternative to the original Magnum if you fancy a change! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasting ice-cream

5 stars

Wow I purchased the ice-cream lolly multipack of 3, I shared with friends and we all agreed they tasted awesome, the thick chocolate outer broke crisply to reveal soft delicious ice-cream. The only downside was there wasn't enough in the box as definitely moreish [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Much nicer than normal magnums

5 stars

I like the original magnums, but will be buying these from now on! They are so tasty, I especially loved the nuts in the chocolate on the outside and the ice cream was delicious. Perfect summer treat! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very delicious!!!!!!

5 stars

I wouldn’t normal spend this much on ice cream but after tasting it, I definitely would! Absolutely delicious and a favourite now with everyone in the House. Would definitely try all of the items from this brand!!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect chocolate-y treat for a hot day!

4 stars

I got these ice-creams during the last hot weekend, and they were the perfect treat to cool down! They are very chocolately, with chocolate ice-cream and chocolate around the outside, so they are quite rich, but are just the right amount. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 35 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Helpful little swaps

Magnum No Added Sugar Forest Fruits 3 X 90Ml

£ 3.89
£1.45/100ml

Magnum No Added Sugar Vanilla Caramel Ice Cream 3X90ml

£ 3.89
£1.45/100ml

New

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here