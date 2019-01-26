Magnum Chocolate & Hazelnut Praline Ice Cream 3X90ml

Very tempting
Bought these as a treat for my children and I. We all loved them, they were very tasty and also filling. A treat for summer time or indoors in winter. Got them at a local supermarket, will be back for more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing product!
This is my favourite of all Magnum Ice Creams! The chocolate is really tasty and the Praline is just amazing.
Beautiful ice cream
These magnums are delicious..definitely one of the best I have had..its a wonderful treat would deffo reccommend to my friends and family.Have already bought 3 more boxes since I tried these.gorgeous and delightful. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great taste
Glad I requested this product, amazing flavour and would definitely go back for more. The ice cream was not too rich, nice and creamy. There is only so much you can write about ice cream so just filling up the characters [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yummy yummy
I love praline so this appealed and didn't disappoint. Delicious ice cream, such great flavour. Its like eating a giant ferrero rocher (without the gluten). Its knocked out the other flavours and is now my favourite. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Something different
I didn't have much expectations of this ice cream as not a big fan of hazelbut but I was pleasently surprised how good it tasted. I'd definitely recommend it as alternative to the original Magnum if you fancy a change! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great tasting ice-cream
Wow I purchased the ice-cream lolly multipack of 3, I shared with friends and we all agreed they tasted awesome, the thick chocolate outer broke crisply to reveal soft delicious ice-cream. The only downside was there wasn't enough in the box as definitely moreish [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Much nicer than normal magnums
I like the original magnums, but will be buying these from now on! They are so tasty, I especially loved the nuts in the chocolate on the outside and the ice cream was delicious. Perfect summer treat! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very delicious!!!!!!
I wouldn’t normal spend this much on ice cream but after tasting it, I definitely would! Absolutely delicious and a favourite now with everyone in the House. Would definitely try all of the items from this brand!!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect chocolate-y treat for a hot day!
I got these ice-creams during the last hot weekend, and they were the perfect treat to cool down! They are very chocolately, with chocolate ice-cream and chocolate around the outside, so they are quite rich, but are just the right amount. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]