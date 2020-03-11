Piz Buin Spray Tan& Protect Oil Spf30 150Ml

Product Description
- Tan & Protect Tan Accelerating Oil Spray SPF 30 High Protection
- For Body use
- Contains Melitane™ which enhances natural tanning*
- *In vitro test.
- UVA *** Good
- Enhances natural tanning
- Fast absorbing & non greasy
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
[PR-011240], Isopropyl Palmitate, Ethylhexyl Stearate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Octocrylene, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Tridecyl Salicylate, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Alcohol Denat., Acetyl Hexapeptide-1, Butylene Glycol, Aqua, Tocopherol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum
Produce of
Made in Greece
Preparation and Usage
- Usage Advice: Apply generously and evenly before sun exposure. A reduced quantity lowers the protection significantly. Reapply frequently, especially after sweating, swimming or towelling. Avoid midday sun and staying too long in the sun even while using sunscreens. Keep babies and children out of direct sunlight. Do not spray directly into face. For use on face, spray into hands and apply.
Name and address
- Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
Return to
- Information Centre in UK:
- +44(0)845 6015792
- www.pizbuin.com
Net Contents
150ml ℮
