By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Halo Top Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream 473Ml

3.5(3)Write a review
Halo Top Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream 473Ml
£ 4.50
£0.95/100ml

Product Description

  • Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream with Sugar and Sweeteners
  • Find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter
  • #HaloTopUK
  • Let's not rush this™
  • It's worth the wait™
  • You might notice that your Halo Top sometimes freezes a little hard - and that's a good thing! One of the reasons is because we don't use artificial sweeteners or softeners. So give it a couple minutes on the counter and see just how good Halo Top can be!
  • 320 calories per tub
  • Only 5.9g sugar per serving
  • High protein
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial sweeteners, flavours or colours
  • Vegetarian-friendly
  • Kosher - Dairy
  • Pack size: 473ml
  • High protein

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Eggs, Sweetener (Erythritol), Milk Protein Concentrate, Cream, Organic Cane Sugar, Dietary Fibre, Peanut Butter (4%) (Roasted Peanuts, Sugar, Peanut Oil, Salt), Emulsifier (Vegetable Glycerin), High Fat Cocoa, Sea Salt, Natural Flavours, Organic Stabiliser (Carob Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Organic Sweetener (Steviol Glucosides (Stevia)), Contains 5% of Organic ingredients

Allergy Information

  • This product has been processed on equipment that sometimes processes Wheat, Tree Nuts and Soy

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°CDo not refreeze once thawed For the best before date see base of tub

Number of uses

Servings Per Container 4, Serving Size 118ml

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Eden Creamery LLC,
  • Los Angeles,
  • CA 90027,
  • USA.

Importer address

  • Halo Top UK Ltd,
  • 1 Park Row,
  • Leeds,
  • United Kingdom,
  • LS1 5AB.

Return to

  • Halo Top UK Ltd,
  • 1 Park Row,
  • Leeds,
  • United Kingdom,
  • LS1 5AB.
  • www.halotop.uk

Net Contents

473ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer ServingPer 100ml%* Per 100ml
Energy 335 kJ283 kJ
-80 kcal68 kcal3%
Fat 3.3g2.8g4%
of which Saturates 1.3g1.1g6%
Carbohydrate, total 14g12g5%
of which Sugars5.9g5g6%
of which Polyols4.8g4.1g
Fibre 2.8g2.4g10%
Protein 5g4.2g8%
Salt 0.31g0.26g4%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely low fat vegetarian ice cream

5 stars

Love this ice cream. Creamy and smooth with lumps of peanut butter. Delicious

Deliciously Healthy

5 stars

I was excited to try a "healthy" ice cream option and this did not disappoint! I love peanut butter ice cream and this one is so rich and creamy, it didn't miss those extra calories or sugar.

Misleading name...

1 stars

I normally buy Ben and Jerrys Peanut Butter Cup, which is amazing if you are a peanut butter fan, but this one was on special offer so I thought I would give it a try. I am terribly dissapointed by this, especially as it is marketed as a 'Luxury' ice cream tub. The actual ice cream only tastes faintly of peanut butter, and has a tiny swirl of peanut butter running through it and that is it! I don't understand why they have added the work 'cup' to the end of the name. The Ben and Jerrys refers to the little chocolate 'cups' of peanut butter. No such niceties in this one. Will not purchase again, and after less than a dozen spoonfulls, will probably not eat the rest of this one. Even with the reduced price, I feel cheated!

Helpful little swaps

Halo Top Peanut Butter Cup Dairy Free Ice Cream 473Ml

£ 4.50
£0.95/100ml

Halo Top Sea Salt Caramel Dairy Free Ice Cream 473Ml

£ 4.50
£0.95/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here