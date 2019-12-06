Halo Top Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream 473Ml

Lovely low fat vegetarian ice cream
Love this ice cream. Creamy and smooth with lumps of peanut butter. Delicious
Deliciously Healthy
I was excited to try a "healthy" ice cream option and this did not disappoint! I love peanut butter ice cream and this one is so rich and creamy, it didn't miss those extra calories or sugar.
Misleading name...
I normally buy Ben and Jerrys Peanut Butter Cup, which is amazing if you are a peanut butter fan, but this one was on special offer so I thought I would give it a try. I am terribly dissapointed by this, especially as it is marketed as a 'Luxury' ice cream tub. The actual ice cream only tastes faintly of peanut butter, and has a tiny swirl of peanut butter running through it and that is it! I don't understand why they have added the work 'cup' to the end of the name. The Ben and Jerrys refers to the little chocolate 'cups' of peanut butter. No such niceties in this one. Will not purchase again, and after less than a dozen spoonfulls, will probably not eat the rest of this one. Even with the reduced price, I feel cheated!