By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Halo Top Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream 473Ml

3.5(3)Write a review
Halo Top Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream 473Ml
£ 4.50
£0.95/100ml

Product Description

  • Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream with Sugar and Sweeteners
  • Find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter
  • #HaloTopUK
  • Let's not rush this™
  • It's worth the wait™
  • You might notice that your Halo Top sometimes freezes a little hard - and that's a good thing! One of the reasons is because we don't use artificial sweeteners or softeners. So give it a couple minutes on the counter and see just how good Halo Top can be!
  • 360 calories per tub
  • Only 7.2g sugar per serving
  • High protein
  • No trans fat
  • No artificial sweeteners, flavours or colours
  • Vegetarian-friendly
  • Kosher - Dairy
  • Pack size: 473ml
  • High protein
  • No trans fat

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Eggs, Sweetener (Erythritol), Dietary Fibre, Milk Protein Concentrate, Cookie Dough (6%) (Sugar, Wheat Flour, Butter, Soybean Oil, Molasses, White Rice Flour, Salt, Vanilla Extract), Cream, Organic Cane Sugar, Emulsifier (Vegetable Glycerin), Chocolate Chips (2%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla Extract), Sea Salt, Natural Flavours, Organic Stabiliser (Carob Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Organic Sweetener (Steviol Glucosides (Stevia))

Allergy Information

  • This product has been processed on equipment that sometimes processes Peanuts and Tree Nuts

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°CDo not refreeze once thawed For the best before date see base of tub

Number of uses

Servings Per Container 4, Serving Size 118ml

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Eden Creamery LLC,
  • Los Angeles,
  • CA 90027,
  • USA.

Importer address

  • Halo Top UK Ltd,
  • 1 Park Row,
  • Leeds,
  • United Kingdom,
  • LS1 5AB.

Return to

  • Halo Top UK Ltd,
  • 1 Park Row,
  • Leeds,
  • United Kingdom,
  • LS1 5AB.
  • www.halotop.uk

Net Contents

473ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer ServingPer 100ml%* Per 100ml
Energy377 kJ319 kJ
-90 kcal76 kcal4%
Fat3.1g2.6g4%
of which Saturates1.6g1.4g7%
Carbohydrate, total17g14g5%
of which Sugars7.2g6.1g7%
of which Polyols5.4g4.6g
Fibre2.9g2.5g10%
Protein4.6g3.9g8%
Salt0.28g0.24g4%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

I love this stuff! This is my favourite flavour,

5 stars

I love this stuff! This is my favourite flavour, I prefer it to the salted caramel or the chocolate. Yes it's slightly grainy but all the low calorie ones are, I think the grains matter less in this because of the cookie dough :)

Both times I bought these they had thawed and refr

2 stars

Both times I bought these they had thawed and refrozen so were full of ice particles and gave me a bad stomach ache for 2 days.

Not bad

3 stars

Slightly sweet and even a salty kick to it and a nice creamy taste. Whilst it's not as smooth as other ice creams and had a bit of an icy texture the biggest put-off for me was the gritty texture. That said it's still a nice tasting ice cream and isn't an ice block in a tub.

Helpful little swaps

Halo Top Peanut Butter Cup Dairy Free Ice Cream 473Ml

£ 4.50
£0.95/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here