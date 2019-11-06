Halo Top Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream 473Ml

I love this stuff! This is my favourite flavour,
I love this stuff! This is my favourite flavour, I prefer it to the salted caramel or the chocolate. Yes it's slightly grainy but all the low calorie ones are, I think the grains matter less in this because of the cookie dough :)
Both times I bought these they had thawed and refr
Both times I bought these they had thawed and refrozen so were full of ice particles and gave me a bad stomach ache for 2 days.
Not bad
Slightly sweet and even a salty kick to it and a nice creamy taste. Whilst it's not as smooth as other ice creams and had a bit of an icy texture the biggest put-off for me was the gritty texture. That said it's still a nice tasting ice cream and isn't an ice block in a tub.