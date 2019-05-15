By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Pork Pies 300G

Tesco 4 Pork Pies 300G
£ 1.80
£0.60/100g
One pie
  • Energy1139kJ 273kcal
    14%
  • Fat17.9g
    26%
  • Saturates6.5g
    33%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1519kJ / 365kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned cured pork encased in a pastry case.
  • Cured pork baked in a rich hot water crust pastry Our pork pies are made by award winning pie makers who have been crafting pork pies in Leicestershire since 1824. The recipe uses selected cuts of pork which are cured, seasoned and encased in rich hot water crust pastry for a crisp finish.
  • CRISP PASTRY Cured pork baked in rich hot water crust pastry
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork (28%), Pork Lard, Water, Pork Fat, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pasteurised Egg, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Nutmeg, Sodium Nitrite.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Pie (75g)
Energy1519kJ / 365kcal1139kJ / 273kcal
Fat23.8g17.9g
Saturates8.7g6.5g
Carbohydrate26.2g19.7g
Sugars1.8g1.4g
Fibre1.0g0.8g
Protein10.9g8.2g
Salt0.9g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

