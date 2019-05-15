Tesco 4 Pork Pies 300G

- Energy1139kJ 273kcal14%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1519kJ / 365kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned cured pork encased in a pastry case.
- Cured pork baked in a rich hot water crust pastry Our pork pies are made by award winning pie makers who have been crafting pork pies in Leicestershire since 1824. The recipe uses selected cuts of pork which are cured, seasoned and encased in rich hot water crust pastry for a crisp finish.
- CRISP PASTRY Cured pork baked in rich hot water crust pastry
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork (28%), Pork Lard, Water, Pork Fat, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pasteurised Egg, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Nutmeg, Sodium Nitrite.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One Pie (75g)
|Energy
|1519kJ / 365kcal
|1139kJ / 273kcal
|Fat
|23.8g
|17.9g
|Saturates
|8.7g
|6.5g
|Carbohydrate
|26.2g
|19.7g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Protein
|10.9g
|8.2g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
