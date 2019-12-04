By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Broccoli Cheese 350G

2.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Broccoli Cheese 350G
£ 1.50
£4.29/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy514kJ 124kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.6g
    9%
  • Saturates4.2g
    21%
  • Sugars4.0g
    4%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 320kJ / 77kcal

Product Description

  • Broccoli florets in a Cheddar cheese sauce topped with red Leicester cheese.
  • Rich & Creamy Broccoli florets topped with Red Leicester for a golden finish. We work closely with our suppliers to deliver the very best quality and taste all year round.
  • Rich & Creamy Broccoli florets topped with Red Leicester for a golden finish.
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Broccoli (60%), Semi Skimmed Milk, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (6%), Milk, Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk), Cornflour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Salt, Mustard Powder, Ground White Pepper.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results, oven heat. Remove sleeve and film lid. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 4 / 3 mins 30 secs
Remove sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating from frozen.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy320kJ / 77kcal514kJ / 124kcal
Fat4.1g6.6g
Saturates2.6g4.2g
Carbohydrate3.9g6.2g
Sugars2.5g4.0g
Fibre2.8g4.5g
Protein4.7g7.6g
Salt0.5g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
** When oven heated according to instructions 350g typically weighs 322g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Fantastic taste but the broccoli was far too crunc

3 stars

Fantastic taste but the broccoli was far too crunchy. In my opinion the broccoli needs to be cooked for much longer for a ready meal.

Lovely but not enough

3 stars

I really liked the taste of this. My Broccoli wasn't hard as others stated, but I cooked mine in a metal tray in the Oven as I have no Microwave. Maybe that's why, I don't know how the others cooked theirs. The Cheese sauce is lovely and there's a lot of it. However, my only gripe was that I had 5 average pieces of Broccoli only, which to me is only good for one decent serving and one measly serving. However on my second lot I added another big Floret from a bag I had in the freezer and some chopped Leaks which actually tasted gorgeous together! I would be happy enough to buy it again and do the same but I do think they should be a bit more generous with the amount included in the first place!

Leave it in the chiller.

1 stars

Complete waste of money. This has to be the worst Broccoli Cheese I've ever tasted. The broccoli was tough and stringy even after cooking for longer than stated and I've never seen such thin watery sauce. You couldn't detect the taste of cheese at all and it consisted of a couple of grated strands of cheese on top. Absolutely awful.

Very tasty, good balance of sauce to broccoli. Lov

4 stars

Very tasty, good balance of sauce to broccoli. Lovely with mashed potato for a comfort meal.

The Broccoli was rock hard.

2 stars

The Broccoli was rock hard.

