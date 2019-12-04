Tesco Broccoli Cheese 350G

Fantastic taste but the broccoli was far too crunc
Fantastic taste but the broccoli was far too crunchy. In my opinion the broccoli needs to be cooked for much longer for a ready meal.
Lovely but not enough
I really liked the taste of this. My Broccoli wasn't hard as others stated, but I cooked mine in a metal tray in the Oven as I have no Microwave. Maybe that's why, I don't know how the others cooked theirs. The Cheese sauce is lovely and there's a lot of it. However, my only gripe was that I had 5 average pieces of Broccoli only, which to me is only good for one decent serving and one measly serving. However on my second lot I added another big Floret from a bag I had in the freezer and some chopped Leaks which actually tasted gorgeous together! I would be happy enough to buy it again and do the same but I do think they should be a bit more generous with the amount included in the first place!
Leave it in the chiller.
Complete waste of money. This has to be the worst Broccoli Cheese I've ever tasted. The broccoli was tough and stringy even after cooking for longer than stated and I've never seen such thin watery sauce. You couldn't detect the taste of cheese at all and it consisted of a couple of grated strands of cheese on top. Absolutely awful.
Very tasty, good balance of sauce to broccoli. Lov
Very tasty, good balance of sauce to broccoli. Lovely with mashed potato for a comfort meal.
The Broccoli was rock hard.
The Broccoli was rock hard.