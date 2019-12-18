Braun Thermoscan 3

Great product, useful and gives you peace of mind 5 stars Review from helenoftroy.com 16th June 2019 This item is a must have for parents of young children, it is very easy to use and is accurate. You can closely monitor your childs temperature if you are concerning that they are unwell. Also the disposable caps mean that the item is very hygenic. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really good 5 stars Review from helenoftroy.com 10th June 2019 This thermometer is a small sleek thermometer , really lightweight aswell. When taking the temperature it registers the temperature very quickly & efficiently. Place the ear protector on the top until u hear a click, place it in the ear gently, press the button. You will hear a long beep once the sound has finished, the temperature has been taken. The accuracy of the thermometer is amazing! Only one con though, the thermometer doesn’t work unless it had a cover on it as it clicks in Place, which can be a pain as they are expensive. Otherwise too marks for me!. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The best thermometer I have used 5 stars Review from helenoftroy.com 9th June 2019 I really love this thermometer as it is so easy to use and so fast. Unlike others that we have tried, this one takes the temperature reading in like a second which is perfect for us as our son usually doesn’t stay put when we try to take a temperature reading. Noticed it is very light, perfect for even taking away while travelling. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quick accurate reading thermometer 5 stars Review from the branded website 3rd June 2019 I really like the thermometer and found it easy to use. I really like that it comes with a small box of hygiene protectors and they are easily removed and replaced. You are able to get a very accurate reading due to the figures showing up on a small screen, it also has 3 different types of beeps which are all dependant on what temperature reading you get, this is a great indication of whether you have a temperature or not before you look at the number recorded. One handy feature with this thermometer is when turning it on it shows the last recorded temperature on the screen, perfect for keeping an eye on increasing or decreasing temperatures, although it doesn't have a feature to indicate temperatures lower than the normal temperature. I would have liked it to have an off button instead of waiting 60 seconds for it to automatically switch off just to prevent more battery usage. Overall I am very impressed with the thermoscan 3. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great thermometer A** 5 stars Review from helenoftroy.com 1st June 2019 This Thermometer is fantastic is reliable, quick and accurate very easy to use very good value for money . will def recommend to family and friends , have had other thermometers in the past and this is by far the best :) I have 3 children so I use regularly [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy and Ch-earful 5 stars Review from helenoftroy.com 31st May 2019 Really impressed with this product! Quick, easy and simple to use. Gives accurate readings and set up is minimal. Bought this product as often my first port of call when unwell is to check temperature and been really impressed with this! Works for all age ranges! Highly recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Makes life easier 5 stars Review from helenoftroy.com 31st May 2019 A really good quality product. Puts a parents mind at ease. Nice to hold. Easy to use. Being able to change the plugs is great and easy to do. Very accurate. Simple yet effective product it will definetly be used alot in coming years. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use but all over the place results 3 stars Review from helenoftroy.com 30th May 2019 Simple and easy to use but found it to fire out different results within a matter of seconds. One button operation and easy to replace dirt caps are great features. The alarm is far to loud though, considering this goes right in the ear. Nothing more shocking than a loud beep right in your ear. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quick and accurate 5 stars Review from helenoftroy.com 30th May 2019 This is perfect for home use, it takes readings incredibly quick, which is a god send when you have a wriggling baby. It is easy to use and accurate, you just pop it in the ear, press the button and it's done! Highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]