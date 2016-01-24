Philips Avent Classic+ 4 Oz Bottle 2 Pack

Great bottles
I bought these for my new born and the bottles are fab, easy to close and no leakage and design is so nice n petite bottles , Dnt take up to much space
Great product and good condition
I bought this product a month ago. Really very nice
Worth the money
I bought this item a while back. Having a baby for the first time, we did alot of research and so far Avent came on top 99% of the time. My sister also used this on her baby girl and she highly recommended it. Hence, i purchased this item. It has never let us down. My son has not experienced any colic at all. It's perfectly designed to help prevent colic which can be quite distressing for babies. I highly recomment this item 100%!
great bottle for newborns
i bought this a month ago for my 3 week old as i decided to mixed feed and was not liking the avent classic. my son took straight to the new one as the teat is very natural in shape. well worth investing a few extra pounds on this one rather than the old classic.
Nice service
Comperly the other the price was so cheap .The product was in fine condition.
Old style better
Teats are very firm, too firm, lids are a nightmare to get off! Nice look with new natural style but not that great. Prefer old style avent.
lovely to use
very good products my daughter love it.