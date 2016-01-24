By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Philips Avent Classic+ 4 Oz Bottle 2 Pack

4.5(7)Write a review
£ 11.00
£11.00/each

Product Description

  • Classic+ 2 Feeding Bottles 0m+ 125ml
  • Unique anti-colic valve
  • Leak-free for a truly enjoyable feeding experience
  • Easy to clean and assemble
  • Easy to clean for perfect hygiene
  • With only 4 parts, a wide bottle neck and rounded corners, out bottle is quick and easy to clean thoroughly.
  • Ergonomic shape
  • Comfortable shape, easy to hold even for baby's tiny hands.
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic1
  • As your baby drinks, the unique valve on the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy. Designed to prevent leakage whilst feeding.
  • 1. At 2 weeks of age babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic compare to babies fed with another leading bottle.
  • No. 1 recommended by mums2
  • 2. Based on a December 2012 TNS online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 2,000 female users of childcare brands and products in the UK.
  • BPA free3
  • 3. BPA free - following EU Directive 2011/8/EU.
  • Made in the UK* Since 1984
  • * Not all compatible products are made in the UK.
Information

Produce of

Made in England

Preparation and Usage

  • Choosing the right teat
  • Different flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth.
  • Use the Philips Avent Classic+ bottles only with Philips Avent Classic+ feeding teats.
  • Replacing teats
  • We recommend you replace teats every 3 months for hygiene reasons.

Name and address

  • Philips Consumer Lifestyle BV,
  • Tussendiepen 4,
  • 9206 AD Drachten,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • GB: 020 7949 0240 (local rate, mobile rates may vary)
  • IRL: 015 24 54 43 (local rate, mobile rates may vary)
  • www.philips.com/AVENT

Lower age limit

0 Months

Net Contents

2 x 125ml Feeding Bottles

7 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Great bottles

5 stars

I bought these for my new born and the bottles are fab, easy to close and no leakage and design is so nice n petite bottles , Dnt take up to much space

Great product and good condition

5 stars

I bought this product a month ago. Really very nice

Worth the money

5 stars

I bought this item a while back. Having a baby for the first time, we did alot of research and so far Avent came on top 99% of the time. My sister also used this on her baby girl and she highly recommended it. Hence, i purchased this item. It has never let us down. My son has not experienced any colic at all. It's perfectly designed to help prevent colic which can be quite distressing for babies. I highly recomment this item 100%!

great bottle for newborns

5 stars

i bought this a month ago for my 3 week old as i decided to mixed feed and was not liking the avent classic. my son took straight to the new one as the teat is very natural in shape. well worth investing a few extra pounds on this one rather than the old classic.

Nice service

5 stars

Comperly the other the price was so cheap .The product was in fine condition.

Old style better

3 stars

Teats are very firm, too firm, lids are a nightmare to get off! Nice look with new natural style but not that great. Prefer old style avent.

lovely to use

4 stars

very good products my daughter love it.

