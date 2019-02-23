Tesco 4 Caramelised Onion Quarter Pounders 454G

They tasted ok but they fell apart during cooking
They tasted ok but they fell apart during cooking
Awful!
Totally inedible! They had a really bitter taste that overpowered the beef and neither my husband or I could force ourselves to finish one. Had to throw them away! Will never buy again!
Very salty
The product is extremely salty.
worst burger ever
These burgers are without doubt the worst burgers i have ever had. they dont look like meat , more of a frozen paste but more importantly they taste worse than they look
I prefer the Lamb Quarter pounders to the beef but
I prefer the Lamb Quarter pounders to the beef but you saw fit to take them of your range so now I get them else where