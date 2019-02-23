Tesco 4 Caramelised Onion Quarter Pounders 454G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Caution

Remove all packaging. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Not suitable for microwave cooking.



Grill

Instructions: For best results grill from frozen.

Place under a pre-heated grill for 18-20 minutes.

Turn occasionally.



Oven cook

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.

For best results cook from frozen.

Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-27 minutes. Turn occasionally.

