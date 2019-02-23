By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Caramelised Onion Quarter Pounders 454G

1(5)Write a review
Tesco 4 Caramelised Onion Quarter Pounders 454G
£ 2.50
£5.51/kg
One burger
  • Energy1154kJ 277kcal
    14%
  • Fat19.5g
    28%
  • Saturates8.8g
    44%
  • Sugars4.4g
    5%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1311kJ / 315kcal

Product Description

  Beef quarter pound burgers with caramelised onion.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Succulent beef combined with caramelised onions for sweetness
  At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using beef from farms operating to these standards.
  • © Tesco 2018.
  • Thick & juicy
  • Succulent beef combined with caramelised onions for sweetness
  • Cook from frozen 20 mins
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

Beef (80%), Water, Pea Flour, Sugar, Red Onion, Salt, Pea Fibre, Muscovado Sugar, Merlot Red Wine, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Onion, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Cornflour, Black Pepper, Flavouring, White Wine Vinegar, White Pepper, Red Wine Vinegar, Sunflower Oil, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Thickener (Pectin), Oregano, Marjoram, Grape Must Concentrate, Thyme.

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Caution
Remove all packaging. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: For best results grill from frozen.
Place under a pre-heated grill for 18-20 minutes.
Turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.
For best results cook from frozen.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-27 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using beef from the U.K., Ireland

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

454g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1311kJ / 315kcal1154kJ / 277kcal
Fat22.2g19.5g
Saturates10.0g8.8g
Carbohydrate8.5g7.5g
Sugars5.0g4.4g
Fibre0g0g
Protein20.3g17.9g
Salt0.8g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 1.2 stars

Help other customers like you

They tasted ok but they fell apart during cooking

2 stars

They tasted ok but they fell apart during cooking

Awful!

1 stars

Totally inedible! They had a really bitter taste that overpowered the beef and neither my husband or I could force ourselves to finish one. Had to throw them away! Will never buy again!

Very salty

1 stars

The product is extremely salty.

worst burger ever

1 stars

These burgers are without doubt the worst burgers i have ever had. they dont look like meat , more of a frozen paste but more importantly they taste worse than they look

I prefer the Lamb Quarter pounders to the beef but

1 stars

I prefer the Lamb Quarter pounders to the beef but you saw fit to take them of your range so now I get them else where

