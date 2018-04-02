Domestos Power 5 Pink Rim Block 55G

Fab Product 4 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd April 2018 I’ve used this product now for a few weeks as wanted to see how well it performed before writing a review. It is important with having young children that our lavatory remains clean & germ free. I can honestly say that this more than lived up to its claim. I am the proud owner of a clean, germ free, limescale free lavatory & will not hesitate to purchase this product again in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Power 5 not 5 stars 3 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd April 2018 Was a little disappointed with this product. It offered so much but then didn’t deliver. The fragrance wasn’t noticeable which is a shame. As for the foam, there was very little. I am not sure it did everything it claimed to which is a shame as I like this brand. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh smelling bathroom 5 stars Review from unilever.com 26th March 2018 Leaves a fresh scent in the bathroom and not a chemical smell. The foam action leaves the toilet bowl clean and limescale at bay. I didn’t think it would last long before falling off the holder but 3 weeks in and it’s still holding on! I shall continue to use this if the price is right. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Squeaky clean! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 25th March 2018 I didn't have high hopes for this as I've used so many various brands and they haven't even last a week. I was really pleased with this product as its been nearly two weeks and its still going strong. My toilet is nice and clean , fresh and clear from any limescale build up. The foam is not over the top which I think helps make It last longer and best of all the fragrance is not overpowering so does not aggrivate my allergies. I will be buying this as I was so impressed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good little toilet freshener 4 stars Review from unilever.com 24th March 2018 This is a great little toilet freshener. Much better than I expected with really good smell after flushing. It’s not strong in smell but more perfumed rather than strong disinfectant type smell. I think the size of the product is a little too large and a bit garish. I’m not looking forward to removing it to dispose of it. It was easy to install but it would only fit on the rim of a standard toilet. We have wall hung toilets and the rim was far too wide to fit the freshener comfortably and I felt it would slip off. The toilet seat would probably help to secure it but if the seat were lifted, as men need to, then I’m not so sure. Overall, a good product with a lovely smell. Left bowl clean and room smelling nice. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Domestos rim block 5 stars Review from unilever.com 24th March 2018 I have been using this for just over a week and absolutely love it. The fragrance isn't overpowering and it's doing a fab job of keeping my toilet clean. It looks like it's just come out of the packet so looks like it will last quite a while which is really good. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clean and shiny 4 stars Review from unilever.com 24th March 2018 Left the toilet germ free,clean and shiny,without a nasty chemical smell. Long lasting with no mess,easy open packaging with clear instructions on where best to place it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Domestos Power 5 Rim Block 3 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd March 2018 On first appearances, you cannot miss the Domestos Power Rim Block...it is pretty big, but it is also pink so all was forgiven. I have been using it for two weeks continuously on my toilet...it has done a pretty good job of keeping it clean and the really nice thing about it is that is not overwhelming on the fragrance or foaming aspect unlike some other toilet blocks I have tried. Two weeks on it doesn’t even look like it has reduced in size...I think it will be with me forever! On the down side, unfortunately some pink sludge has started to streak down the side of my very shiny toilet...such a shame. Probably my best experience with toilet blocks, but I think there is still some way to go...... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sparkling loo 4 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd March 2018 I’m a big fan of cleaning products and have tried lots of different toilet fresheners from various brands. What I like about this one is the fact that it comes in it’s own little casing and the water flows through small gaps when you flush. Some others can look unsightly when they start to wear down, this feels much more hygienic. My toddler has also tried to poke at the stick on gel ones before, thinking they look like sweets! This will prevent anything harmful going on her skin. The loo does look more sparkly, but in reference to fragrance it’s pretty subtle as too is the foamy bubbles. I’d have liked a stronger smell, as I’m a fan of bleach but I understand that most people aren’t. I would highly recommend this product, and would use it again... hopefully domestos will bring out some stronger fragrances. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]