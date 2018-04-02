By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Domestos Power 5 Pink Rim Block 55G

4(57)Write a review
image 1 of Domestos Power 5 Pink Rim Block 55G
£ 1.00
£1.82/100g
  • Try the UK's No.1 Toilet Block: Domestos Power 5. It will leave your toilet clean, shiny, and smelling fresh. Power 5 Toilet Blocks are more than a toilet freshener. These powerful rim blocks are loaded with not 1, but 5 key benefits for a mighty clean and with extra freshness. Use Domestos Pink Magnolia Toilet Rim Block 1pc for a cleaner, fresher-smelling bathroom.
  • Flush after flush, Power 5 Rim Block releases a rich foam, prevents limescale, removes dirt, leaves the toilet bowl shiny, and releases a fresh and long-lasting fragrance in your bathroom. Maintaining the freshness and cleanliness of your toilet has never been as easy as it is with Domestos Power 5 Rim Blocks. And for complete toilet hygiene, try our toilet cleaner Domestos Bleach for long-lasting protection against germs. Domestos Toilet Bleach and Domestos Rim Block are the perfect combination for a fresh germ-free toilet! Always keep a Domestos Power 5 Pink Magnolia Toilet Rim Block handy if your toilet needs some cleaning and a summer fragrance.
  • How to use: Unfold hanger, break plastic hook, and hang over the toilet where the flow of water is strongest. After the product has been removed from its pack, please dispose of any excess material remaining in the pack. Wash hands thoroughly after handling.
  • Domestos have been protecting families against germs since 1929. Today, Domestos continues to protect millions of families with its full range of cleaning products, including thick bleach and bleach sprays, which can be used as a multi-purpose cleaner all around your home, as a bathroom cleaner, or even as a drain cleaner. Toilet wipes, toilet rim block, and sink and pipe unblocker products are also available to keep your home hygienic. Domestos doesn't just protect families at home though – they fight poor sanitation globally too. They've helped more than 10 million people gain access to a clean and safe toilet, and thousands of children have benefited from clean water and toilet facilities in their schools, helping improve attendance and educational achievement. Support their work and help to empower millions of families to have clean and safe toilets. Visit Domestos.co.uk to find out more.
  • 5 powerful benefits in one toilet block: Hygiene, Long Lasting Freshness, Limescale Prevention, Rich Foam, and Shine
  • From the UK’s No.1 Toilet Brand
  • Rim block cleans, freshens, and leaves your toilet bowl shiny
  • Pink-Magnolia-Scented Toilet Rim Block
  • A perfect combination with toilet bleach for a fresh germ-free toilet
  • Pairs well with Domestos Bleach
  • Pack size: 55G

Information

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye damage. Causes skin irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Contains: Tetramethyl Acetyloctahydronaphthalenes, Amyl Cinnamal. May cause an allergic reaction. Keep out of the reach of children. Avoid release to the environment. Wear eye/face protection. If on skin: Wash with plenty of water. If in eyes: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Immediately call a poison center or doctor/physician. If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention. Dispose of used up container in accordance with local regulations. Contains: Sodium Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate
  • Keep out of reach of children. If on skin: Wash with plenty of water. If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention. If in eyes: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. Avoid release to the environment. Dispose of contents/container in accordance to national regulations
  • As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

1 ℮

Safety information

57 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Fab Product

4 stars

I’ve used this product now for a few weeks as wanted to see how well it performed before writing a review. It is important with having young children that our lavatory remains clean & germ free. I can honestly say that this more than lived up to its claim. I am the proud owner of a clean, germ free, limescale free lavatory & will not hesitate to purchase this product again in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Power 5 not 5 stars

3 stars

Was a little disappointed with this product. It offered so much but then didn’t deliver. The fragrance wasn’t noticeable which is a shame. As for the foam, there was very little. I am not sure it did everything it claimed to which is a shame as I like this brand. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh smelling bathroom

5 stars

Leaves a fresh scent in the bathroom and not a chemical smell. The foam action leaves the toilet bowl clean and limescale at bay. I didn’t think it would last long before falling off the holder but 3 weeks in and it’s still holding on! I shall continue to use this if the price is right. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Squeaky clean!

4 stars

I didn't have high hopes for this as I've used so many various brands and they haven't even last a week. I was really pleased with this product as its been nearly two weeks and its still going strong. My toilet is nice and clean , fresh and clear from any limescale build up. The foam is not over the top which I think helps make It last longer and best of all the fragrance is not overpowering so does not aggrivate my allergies. I will be buying this as I was so impressed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good little toilet freshener

4 stars

This is a great little toilet freshener. Much better than I expected with really good smell after flushing. It’s not strong in smell but more perfumed rather than strong disinfectant type smell. I think the size of the product is a little too large and a bit garish. I’m not looking forward to removing it to dispose of it. It was easy to install but it would only fit on the rim of a standard toilet. We have wall hung toilets and the rim was far too wide to fit the freshener comfortably and I felt it would slip off. The toilet seat would probably help to secure it but if the seat were lifted, as men need to, then I’m not so sure. Overall, a good product with a lovely smell. Left bowl clean and room smelling nice. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Domestos rim block

5 stars

I have been using this for just over a week and absolutely love it. The fragrance isn't overpowering and it's doing a fab job of keeping my toilet clean. It looks like it's just come out of the packet so looks like it will last quite a while which is really good. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clean and shiny

4 stars

Left the toilet germ free,clean and shiny,without a nasty chemical smell. Long lasting with no mess,easy open packaging with clear instructions on where best to place it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Domestos Power 5 Rim Block

3 stars

On first appearances, you cannot miss the Domestos Power Rim Block...it is pretty big, but it is also pink so all was forgiven. I have been using it for two weeks continuously on my toilet...it has done a pretty good job of keeping it clean and the really nice thing about it is that is not overwhelming on the fragrance or foaming aspect unlike some other toilet blocks I have tried. Two weeks on it doesn’t even look like it has reduced in size...I think it will be with me forever! On the down side, unfortunately some pink sludge has started to streak down the side of my very shiny toilet...such a shame. Probably my best experience with toilet blocks, but I think there is still some way to go...... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sparkling loo

4 stars

I’m a big fan of cleaning products and have tried lots of different toilet fresheners from various brands. What I like about this one is the fact that it comes in it’s own little casing and the water flows through small gaps when you flush. Some others can look unsightly when they start to wear down, this feels much more hygienic. My toddler has also tried to poke at the stick on gel ones before, thinking they look like sweets! This will prevent anything harmful going on her skin. The loo does look more sparkly, but in reference to fragrance it’s pretty subtle as too is the foamy bubbles. I’d have liked a stronger smell, as I’m a fan of bleach but I understand that most people aren’t. I would highly recommend this product, and would use it again... hopefully domestos will bring out some stronger fragrances. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful and clean

5 stars

I was really pleased with this Rim block, it fit beautifully on the toilet and looks really pretty too! It gives a lovely fresh smell which lasts for ages. I’ve had the block on for a couple of weeks and it smells as good as it did when I first put it on. Would definitely buy again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

