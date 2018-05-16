Profoot Cracked Heel Cream 60Ml

Product Description
- Intensive Repair Cracked Heel Cream
- Part of the Profoot range of footcare solutions.
Part of the Profoot range of footcare solutions.
- Visible results in 3 days*
- Profoot Intensive Repair Cracked Heel Cream is specially formulated to give visible result in 3 days* and improve the appearance of cracked heels.
- The cream contains 25% Urea to help moisturise, soften and exfoliate dry skin leaving feet feeling smooth and in great condition.
- *In a 100 person test carried out by an independent laboratory the majority of consumers agreed that visible results are seen within 3 days.
- 25% urea
- Pack size: 60ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Urea, Lanolin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Petrolatum, Glycerin, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Cetyl Alcohol, Synthetic Beeswax, Ceteareth-20, Lactic Acid, Allantoin, Panthenol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, DMDM Hydantoin, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Carbomer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Triethanolamine, Disodium EDTA, PEG-8, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid, BHT, Citronellol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol
Produce of
Made in Poland
Preparation and Usage
- Directions:
- Always read the product information before use. Apply once a day to dry cracked or rough skin on feet. Rub in and let cream dry. Continue use to maintain condition once the skin is restored.
Name and address
- Profoot (UK) Ltd.,
- PO Box 42710,
- London,
- N2 0XW.
Return to
- Profoot Intensive Repair Cracked Heel Cream is guaranteed. If you are not satisfied for any reason, return it with your receipt, within 14 days of purchase for a full refund. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
Net Contents
60ml
