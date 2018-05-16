We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nivea Sun Kids Protect & Sensitive Spf50+ 50Ml

image 1 of Nivea Sun Kids Protect & Sensitive Spf50+ 50Ml
£ 6.00
£12.00/100ml
  • NIVEA's Sun Lotion provides your children with highly effective SPF 30 protection against sunburn and sun-induced skin damage. Specially designed to care for delicate skin, the gentle soothing lotion will keep children protected whilst caring for their skin. After application, the moisturising lotion immediately protects against sun exposure and long-term UV-induced skin damage and helps to reduce the risk of sun allergies. The suncream offers instant UVA/UVB protection and is extremely water resistant so is ideal for taking to the beach or to the swimming pool on hot summer days.
  • Highly effective and Immediate UVA/UVB protection
  • Water Resistant
  • Fragrance Free
  • Soothes Sensitive Skin
  • Extra water resistant
  • Pack size: 50ML

Aqua, Homosalate, Alcohol Denat., Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Dibutyl Adipate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Panthenol, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Glycerin, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Glycyrrhiza Inflata Root Extract, Tetrasodium Iminodisuccinate, Cellulose Gum, Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Sucrose Polystearate, Polyglyceryl-4 Diisostearate/Polyhydroxystearate/Sebacate, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Ethylhexylglycerin, Caprylyl Glycol

Made in Germany

  • IMPORTANT USAGE INSTRUCTIONS
  • Apply generously before sun exposure enough to give a visible layer before rubbing in, let it dry then reapply to ensure adequate coverage and no missed areas. • Reapply frequently especially after swimming, perspiring and toweling. • Applying insufficient product will lower the level of protection. • Avoid intensive midday sun (11-3pm). • Allow to absorb completely and avoid contact with textiles and hard surfaces to
  • prevent staining. • Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight. • Wear protective clothing (hat, t-shirt, sunglasses) and use sufficient sunscreen for unprotected areas.
  • • Even when protected avoid over-exposure to the sun as it is a serious health threat.
  • • Skin compatibility dermatologically approved.

Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

50ml ℮

