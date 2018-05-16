Scholl Velvet Exfoliating Foot File Pink

Product Description
- Electronic Foot Care System
- - Hard skin removal and dry skin exfoliation
- - Can be used on wet and dry skin
- - Ideal for the safe and professional removal of hard skin from your feet at home
- - Gadget design for better handling with dual speed to adapt the performance to your needs
- - Use the exfoliating brush to gently exfoliate dry, flaky skin on your feet and lower legs
- For easy feeling silky and smooth, beautiful feet. The surface of the velvet smooth (TM) treatment roll is with long lasting Mikroabrasiven particles and precision ground Diamond Crystals. It removes the roughest skin from the first application and leaves visibly smoother and softer feet. Ergonomically shaped soft touch handle, Interchangeable treatment rollers with diamond crystals, gentle and effective circular motions, Battery Operated, ready to use.
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Use the brush to gently exfoliate dry, flaky skin on your feet and lower legs. Helps your moisturiser to keep your skin smooth ands soft.
- Extra coarse roller head removes hard skin that builds up under pressure.
- Instruction for Use: Retain the outer packaging for future reference. See inside for full instructions.
Warnings
- Precautions: Extra Coarse roller head: For use on hard skin of the feet only. Dry skin exfoliation brush: For use on the feet and legs. Do not use the device anywhere else on the body. Only use for its intended purpose. Keep out of reach of children. Do not use in the same area for more than 3-4 seconds at a time. Stop use immediately if irritation or discomfort occurs. Do not use on broken, sore or irritated skin. Do not submerge the device in water. This product is not suitable for diabetics and those with poor blood circulation. Do not use exfoliation brush if your suffer from a dermatological condition. Keep long hair away from the device when in use.
Name and address
- Reckitt Benckiser,
- Dansom Lane,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS,
- UK.
- UK - PO Box 4044,
Safety information
