Scholl Velvet Smooth Exfoliating Foot File Blue

No rollers in shops
I am now having trouble buying rollers, I used to buy them but now no shop seems to have them, can you let me know why this is please.
Made in China
Precautions: Regular Coarse roller head. For use on hard skin of the feet only. Dry skin exfoliation brush: For use on the feet and legs. Do not use the device anywhere on the body. Only use for its intended purpose. Keep out of reach of children. Do not use in the same area for more than 3-4 seconds at a time. Stop use immediately if irritation or discomfort occurs. Do not use on broken, sore or irritated skin. Do not submerge the device in water. This product is not suitable for diabetics and those with poor blood circulation. Do not use exfoliation brush if you suffer from a dermatological condition. Keep long hair away from the device when in use.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020