Profoot Gel Bunion Sleeve

Profoot Gel Bunion Sleeve
£ 7.50
£7.50/each

Product Description

  • Profoot Gel Buni
  • The Profoot Soft Gel Bunion Sleeve is part of the Profoot range of footcare solutions. For more information go to www.profoot.co.uk
  • Instant relief from painful bunions!
  • The Gel Bunion Sleeve uses cutting edge polymer gel technology, which offers fast relief from painful bunions. By reducing virtually all pressure and friction to the area, the Bunion Sleeve helps to keep you pain free all day.
  • Prevents painful rubbing
  • Supper-soft gel pad cushions painful bunions
  • Comfortable sleeve stays in place

Information

Produce of

Made in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Slip sleeve over the foot, and feed the big toe through hole as shown on front of pack (can be used on either left or right foot).
  • Washing Instructions: Carefully wash with warm water and mild soap. Air dry only.

Name and address

  • Profoot (UK) Ltd.,
  • Unit G Penfold Works,
  • Imperial Way,
  • Watford,
  • WD24 4YY.

Return to

  • Profoot Gel Bunion Sleeve is guaranteed. If you are not satisfied for any reason, return it with your receipt, within 30 days of purchase for a full refund. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Profoot (UK) Ltd.,
  • Unit G Penfold Works,
  • Imperial Way,
  • Watford,
  • WD24 4YY.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Painfree

5 stars

Best thing I brought. Painfree

