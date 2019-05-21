By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dove Secrets Coconut & Almond Hand Cream 75Ml

2(1)Write a review
Dove Secrets Coconut & Almond Hand Cream 75Ml
£ 3.50
£4.67/100ml
  • Treat your hands with Dove Restoring Ritual Hand Cream lotions
  • This moisturiser is made with a super rich formula infused with Coconut oil and Almond milk deeply moisturises and softens hands
  • Indulgent creamy hand care fragrance comforts your senses
  • No more dry hands or chapped hands with this hand moisturiser
  • This hand lotion enables skin to feel restored and extra soft
  • Moisturiser cream for dry skin, which can be used as a daily moisturiser
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Fabric care. Check care labels first. Wash dark colours separately. Check colour-fastness before pre-treating with neat liquid. Do not use on silk and wool. Don't wash flame-resistant fabrics above 50°C. Stain eraser ball not recommended for combined washer dryers. Unilever recommends to wash at low temperatures such as 30°C. For hand wash, dilute 17 ml detergent in 5l water. The stain eraser ball is not a toy. Keep away from children

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Save Your Money

2 stars

It performed no better than any other lower priced moisturiser and I hated the smell so much I had to in when I'd only used about a third.

Usually bought next

Treaclemoon Marshmallow Hearts Hand Cream 75Ml

£ 2.50
£3.34/100ml

Dove Shea Butter & Vanilla Body Wash 450Ml

£ 3.00
£0.67/100ml

Dove Pro Age Nourishing Body Care Hand Cream 75Ml

£ 2.25
£3.00/100ml

Offer

Original Source Vanilla Raspberry Shower Gel 250Ml

£ 2.00
£0.80/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here