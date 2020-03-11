By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dove Visibleglow Gradual Self Tan Fair Medium 400Ml

4.5(54)
image 1 of Dove Visibleglow Gradual Self Tan Fair Medium 400Ml
£ 3.37
£0.84/100ml

Offer

  • Dove Visible Glow Nourishing Tanning Lotion contains subtle self-tanners to add a glow to your skin. The self-tanners gradual build enhancing your natural skin colour, achieve that summer glow all year round. The gradual build of the self-tan ensures you control the colour that develops and can continue to build upon your tan over time. Due to the naturally moisturizing format of Dove Visible Glow your tan will both build and fade evenly, minimizing the risk of streaks for a natural looking tan. Dove visible glow nourishes your skin whilst building your gradual self-tan to take care of your skin whilst also offering the added benefit of a gradual tan. Dove visible glow is lightly scented. For best results apply daily to clean dry skin immediately after showering to achieve the best moisturizing benefit. Ensure skin is completely dry before dressing to ensure that the tan has been fully absorbed. Dove Visible Glow helps build a natural subtle glow over time that helps you to look your summer best. Apply daily in a circular motion the gradual tanning lotion all over to subtly build an even streak-free tan. Make sure you wash hands after use. Enjoy visibly glowing skin all year round.
  • Dove Nourishing Fair to Medium Visible Glow builds a natural tan, without the holiday
  • Fake tan that builds and fades evenly
  • Moisturizes the skin and can be used for sunless tanning before or after applying sun cream
  • Lightly scented self-tanning cream
  • Tanning cream that helps build a natural subtle glow
  • Self tanning lotion suitable for all skin types
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Stearic Acid, Dihydroxyacetone, Dimethicone, Glycol Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Caramel, Cetyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Dimethiconol, Disodium EDTA, Glyceryl Stearate, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Copolymer, Isohexadecane, Maltodextrin, Methylparaben, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 60 Propylparaben, Sodium Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Sorbitan AMP, Stearamide AMP, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 16255, CI 47005

Storage

Produce of

Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Direction: Apply daily in circular motions all over to gradually build an even tan. Allow to aborb fully before cleansing. May stain clothes.

Warnings

  • As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useWash hands after use and avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occur, rinse thoroughly with water. Not recommended on problem skin.

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

54 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Smells too much!

2 stars

I got this product and the smell was ok not bad but when I applied it a day after skin got darker it was alright tan but if you apply it well there won’t be no patches there were white patches on my skin a day after it smelt horrible rllly strong

Nice product

4 stars

Been using Dove Nourishing Medium to Dark Visible Glow for few months now and I really like it.. I've been on holiday late summer and my tan was washing, Dove self tan moisturizer has helped me to prolong my tan for few months now. It's nice to apply and distribute evenly without making smudges. The moisturizer smells really nice and 400ml bottle last a very long time, it's been few month as I'm using it and I'm not even a half way through. The only thing to note is when the rest of my body gets lighter supper tan legs start to look odd so I would choose a lighter shade next time. But all in all its a lovely product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very Effective

4 stars

I loved how effective this was! my skin glowed and looks healthy and skin kissed after use. The fragrance was also very pleasant. Also a little goes a long way and its easy to apply without leaving patches and moisturises your skin well. The product is also easily absorbed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Even gradual build up!

5 stars

I got this a month ago and wanted to give it a good proper testing before writing my review. I have tried a lot of tanning products, some work well, some not so much. So i wanted to test this on its build up and its lastability. OK, so applying is simply, just like any moisturiser, rub it in to the skin, preferably after a shower in my case. Please remember to wash hands after as otherwise leaves a slight stain, also it can stain clothes, so avoid light colours while still damp, but for my legs this was good. Nice even glow after a night of developing. No streak like you find with fake tan. I used it again a couple days later, again leaving over night to sink in and the tone darkened slightly. I like how it left me with a dark gold tone. Meaning my legs are now matching my arms!! So I repeated these steps for about two weeks to build up the colour, before leaving it altogether, to see what the fade was like. Considering I use an expoliating sponge when showering, the fade wasn't a dramtic drop to pale. It lightned up after each wash, but took about a week and a half for it to completely wash out. So fair to say the build up and fade takes about an equal length of time. At least for me. P.S. I'm of mixed heritage, but edge more towards the pale/fair side of the scale. Unlike the warm gold of my mother. Hence the choice of the darker of the two tones. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Disappointed

1 stars

Unfortunately I found this product made no difference. I used it a few days in a row and saw no signs of any tanning. The only positive is that I have sensitive skin and I had no reaction but to get no benefit from the tanning was disappointing.

Love it

5 stars

Just what I wanted! I’m very pleased with this product, having paler skin I needed something to give my legs in particular a bit of colour & this has done the job. Easy to apply, there hasn’t been any ‘streaking’ but a light hint of a tan, definitely better than without this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice colour

4 stars

I love that this product comes in such a great sized bottle and will last a long time. It left my skin feeling soft and smooth and gave a subtle sun kissed look on my skin. Giving me a lovely warm look. It smelt a tropical holiday! Which didnt fade much throughout the day. I will be regularly using this every couple of days to keep my skin looking sun kissed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely Buildable Colour!

4 stars

I've never really got on with self tanners as I'd always end up patchy or it would dry up my sinuses! This is a great alternative and I really like how you can build the colour up to how you want over a few days. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this !

5 stars

The product had a pleasant smell, was easy to apply and gave me an all over natural glow. It didn’t leave stains on clothes and no nasty orange marks. Ideal if you want a all over natural looking tan [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove

5 stars

I have used this product over a couple of weeks and found it to be the perfect glow for a smooth all over tan it’s lovely fragrance isn’t over powering and not sticky it leave you with a lovely glowing look and silky feeling skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

