Dove Visibleglow Gradual Self Tan Fair Medium 400Ml

Smells too much! 2 stars Review from unilever.com 15th November 2019 I got this product and the smell was ok not bad but when I applied it a day after skin got darker it was alright tan but if you apply it well there won’t be no patches there were white patches on my skin a day after it smelt horrible rllly strong

Nice product 4 stars Review from unilever.com 16th October 2019 Been using Dove Nourishing Medium to Dark Visible Glow for few months now and I really like it.. I've been on holiday late summer and my tan was washing, Dove self tan moisturizer has helped me to prolong my tan for few months now. It's nice to apply and distribute evenly without making smudges. The moisturizer smells really nice and 400ml bottle last a very long time, it's been few month as I'm using it and I'm not even a half way through. The only thing to note is when the rest of my body gets lighter supper tan legs start to look odd so I would choose a lighter shade next time. But all in all its a lovely product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very Effective 4 stars Review from unilever.com 11th September 2019 I loved how effective this was! my skin glowed and looks healthy and skin kissed after use. The fragrance was also very pleasant. Also a little goes a long way and its easy to apply without leaving patches and moisturises your skin well. The product is also easily absorbed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Even gradual build up! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 26th August 2019 I got this a month ago and wanted to give it a good proper testing before writing my review. I have tried a lot of tanning products, some work well, some not so much. So i wanted to test this on its build up and its lastability. OK, so applying is simply, just like any moisturiser, rub it in to the skin, preferably after a shower in my case. Please remember to wash hands after as otherwise leaves a slight stain, also it can stain clothes, so avoid light colours while still damp, but for my legs this was good. Nice even glow after a night of developing. No streak like you find with fake tan. I used it again a couple days later, again leaving over night to sink in and the tone darkened slightly. I like how it left me with a dark gold tone. Meaning my legs are now matching my arms!! So I repeated these steps for about two weeks to build up the colour, before leaving it altogether, to see what the fade was like. Considering I use an expoliating sponge when showering, the fade wasn't a dramtic drop to pale. It lightned up after each wash, but took about a week and a half for it to completely wash out. So fair to say the build up and fade takes about an equal length of time. At least for me. P.S. I'm of mixed heritage, but edge more towards the pale/fair side of the scale. Unlike the warm gold of my mother. Hence the choice of the darker of the two tones. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Disappointed 1 stars Review from unilever.com 25th August 2019 Unfortunately I found this product made no difference. I used it a few days in a row and saw no signs of any tanning. The only positive is that I have sensitive skin and I had no reaction but to get no benefit from the tanning was disappointing.

Love it 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st August 2019 Just what I wanted! I’m very pleased with this product, having paler skin I needed something to give my legs in particular a bit of colour & this has done the job. Easy to apply, there hasn’t been any ‘streaking’ but a light hint of a tan, definitely better than without this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice colour 4 stars Review from unilever.com 20th August 2019 I love that this product comes in such a great sized bottle and will last a long time. It left my skin feeling soft and smooth and gave a subtle sun kissed look on my skin. Giving me a lovely warm look. It smelt a tropical holiday! Which didnt fade much throughout the day. I will be regularly using this every couple of days to keep my skin looking sun kissed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely Buildable Colour! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 20th August 2019 I've never really got on with self tanners as I'd always end up patchy or it would dry up my sinuses! This is a great alternative and I really like how you can build the colour up to how you want over a few days. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this ! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th August 2019 The product had a pleasant smell, was easy to apply and gave me an all over natural glow. It didn’t leave stains on clothes and no nasty orange marks. Ideal if you want a all over natural looking tan [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]