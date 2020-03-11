By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dove Visibleglow Gradual Self Tan Medium To Dark 400Ml

  • Dove Visible Glow Nourishing Lotion contains subtle self-tanners to add a glow to your skin. The self-tanners gradual build enhancing your natural skin colour, achieve that summer glow all year round. The gradual build of the self tan ensures you are in control of the colour that develops and can continue to build upon your tan over time. Due to the naturally moisturising format of Dove Visible Glow your tan will both build and fade evenly, minimising the risk of streaks for a natural looking tan. Dove visible glow nourishes your skin whilst building your gradual self-tan to take care of your skin whilst also offering the added benefit of a gradual tan. Dove visible glow is lightly scented. For best results apply daily to clean dry skin immediately after showering to achieve the best moisturising benefit. Ensure skin is completely dry before dressing to ensure that the tan has been fully absorbed. Dove Visible Glow helps build a natural subtle glow over time that helps you to look your summer best. Apply daily in a circular motion the gradual tanning lotion all over to subtly build an even streak-free tan. Ensure you wash hands after use. Enjoy visibly glowing skin all year round.
  • Moisturising tanning lotion gives a natural looking glow all year round, and can be used as a bronzer to all skin types
  • Builds gradual tan that builds and fades evenly
  • This self tan lotion moisturises skin
  • This fake tan helps build a natural subtle glow
  • This self tanning lotion is lightly scented
  • These tanning moisturisers are suitable for all skin types, can be used before or after applying sun cream
  • Pack size: 400ML

Aqua, Glycerin, Dihydroxyacetone, Isopropyl Palmitate, Stearic Acid, Dimethicone, Glycol Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Caramel, Cetyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Dimethiconol, Disodium EDTA, Glyceryl Stearate, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Copolymer, Isohexadecane, Maltodextrin, Methylparaben, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 60 Propylparaben, Sodium Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Sorbitan AMP, Stearamide AMP, Alpha- Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 16255, CI 47005

Germany

  • Apply daily in circular motions all over to gradually build an even tan. Allow to absorb fully before dressing. May stain on clothes. Wash hands after use and avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water. Not recommended on problem skin.

  • As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

400 ℮

As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Amazing Tan! Builds quickly and streak free. smell

5 stars

Amazing Tan! Builds quickly and streak free. smells great too!

