Bic Twin Lady Disposable Razors 10S

Product Description
- Bic Twin Lady Di
- A pack of 10 trusted disposable women's razors with 2 blades and a small head for an efficient precision shave
- BIC Twin Lady razors come in 5 different bright pastel colours to keep you smiling and the bathroom nice and organised
- If you've just started shaving and want an effective razor you can trust, look no further. This pack contains 10 classic BIC Twin Lady razors for women that were first introduced by BIC in 1994. They feature twin top-quality stainless steel blades for a clean shave when and where you need it. The slim fixed head on these disposable razors delivers a precision shave. Choose from 5 springtime pastel colours on slender handles designed for easy control.
- A BIC classic, the BIC Twin Lady razor for women is one of our originals first introduced in 1994. Women have relied on it ever since for a great shave every time. This pack contains 10 razors with two top-quality stainless steel blades for a clean shave when and where you need it most. The fixed non-pivoting head on this non-refillable razor is nice and slim for precision in those delicate hard-to-reach areas - and that means a shave that makes you feel confident and comfortable. Plus, you'll always know which one is yours by choosing from 5 different springtime pastel colours on the handles, which are designed to be slender and easy to control. True to BIC's reputation for trusted quality and honest value, these BIC Twin Lady women's razors are a nice choice. These razors are made in Europe in BIC's own state-of-the-art plants to provide you the legendary BIC art of a dependable shave. BIC quality at your service.
- Twin top-quality stainless steel blades for a close shave when and where you need it most
- The slim fixed head is great for precision shaving in those notoriously hard-to-reach areas
- The slender tapered handle is lightweight and short which makes it easy to use and control
Information
Name and address
- Société Bic,
- 14, Rue Jeanne d'Asnières,
- 92611 Clichy Cedex,
- France.
Return to
- www.bicworld.com
Net Contents
10 x Disposable Women's Razors
