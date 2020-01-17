By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Wholemeal Medium Bread 800G

2.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Wholemeal Medium Bread 800G
£ 0.59
£0.07/100g
One slice
  • Energy377kJ 89kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 944kJ / 224kcal

Product Description

  • Medium sliced wholemeal bread.
  • Medium sliced Made with wholemeal flour and baked for softness
  • Medium sliced Made with wholemeal flour and baked for softness
  • Pack size: 800G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Sugar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Caramelised Sugar, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Product will stay at its best if pack is resealed between uses and not kept in the fridge. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in ----

Number of uses

20 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (40g)
Energy944kJ / 224kcal377kJ / 89kcal
Fat2.3g0.9g
Saturates0.6g0.2g
Carbohydrate36.8g14.7g
Sugars3.4g1.4g
Fibre6.8g2.7g
Protein10.5g4.2g
Salt1.0g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

The best everyday sliced bread!

5 stars

I like to taste the filling in my sandwiches so this bread is ideal as the flavour is more delicate than some wholemeal bread. Also it stays fresh for a good long time as well. As a previous reviewer has stated, it does contain sugar (as does Hovis, Kingsmill, etc.) but it is listed on the ingredients so it shouldn't come as any surprise. Furthermore the amount of sugar percentage wise is pretty low (2% compared to 1% in non-sugar wholemeal bread) so it pales into insignificance compared to many other foods.

I dont like it tesco finest tastes better

1 stars

Pay for what you get. Nasty tasting bread so much has soya etc in it. I do not want sugar in my bread either. Abs vile taste too much oil in it too. back to Tesco finest bread its not got sugar the Tesco finest. People that want to protect their health and teeth their kids don't want sugar or people that have/ had cancer cant have sugar.

Started to feel stale the day after we got it.

2 stars

Started to feel stale the day after we got it.

Usually bought next

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Tesco Original Bagels 5 Pack

£ 0.79
£0.16/each

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 3.408L, 6 Pints

£ 1.50
£0.44/litre

Tesco Wholemeal Pitta Bread 6 Pack

£ 0.55
£0.09/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here