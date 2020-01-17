Tesco Wholemeal Medium Bread 800G

The best everyday sliced bread!
I like to taste the filling in my sandwiches so this bread is ideal as the flavour is more delicate than some wholemeal bread. Also it stays fresh for a good long time as well. As a previous reviewer has stated, it does contain sugar (as does Hovis, Kingsmill, etc.) but it is listed on the ingredients so it shouldn't come as any surprise. Furthermore the amount of sugar percentage wise is pretty low (2% compared to 1% in non-sugar wholemeal bread) so it pales into insignificance compared to many other foods.
I dont like it tesco finest tastes better
Pay for what you get. Nasty tasting bread so much has soya etc in it. I do not want sugar in my bread either. Abs vile taste too much oil in it too. back to Tesco finest bread its not got sugar the Tesco finest. People that want to protect their health and teeth their kids don't want sugar or people that have/ had cancer cant have sugar.
Started to feel stale the day after we got it.
Started to feel stale the day after we got it.