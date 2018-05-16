Trek Flapjack Morning Berry 3X50g

Product Description
- Protein Flapjack with Raspberries
- Trek Morning Berry is a fantastic alternative to other flapjacks you may have tried. Not only is it packed full of protein and lovely oaty goodness, it also tastes absolutely scrumptious. Perfect as a snack between meals or for a quick breakfast to get you going, these berries mean business, waking up your taste buds in style with a subtle sweetness and satisfying soft crunch.
- Our range of traditional British flapjacks are now made with gluten-free oats and packed with added protein for long lasting energy and fullness. Enjoy them for breakfast, in between meals or when climbing a mountain!
We're a young company promoting health, happiness and helpfulness. We make nourishing wholefoods that taste good and do good.
- 10g protein
- A British classic, revolutionised
- Keeps you going
- Naturally filling energy
- Gluten free
- Vegan
- Pack size: 150g
- Manganese contributes to a normal energy-yielding metabolism
Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Oats (27%), Soya Protein Crunchies (Soya Protein, Tapioca Starch, Salt) (17%), Vegetable Oils (Palm*, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Apple Juice Concentrate (10%), Rice Syrup, Raw Cane Sugar, Soya Flour, Freeze Dried Raspberries (1%), Salt, Natural Flavouring, *Sustainably sourced
Allergy Information
- May contain Sesame, Peanuts, other Nuts and Milk
Storage
Best Before: See side of pack
Net Contents
3 x 50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 50g
|Energy
|1806kJ
|903kJ
|-
|431kcal
|216kcal
|Fat
|19.3g
|9.6g
|of which saturates
|6.3g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|42.2g
|21.1g
|of which sugars
|24.7g
|12.3g
|Fibre
|4.7g
|2.3g
|Protein
|20.4g
|10.2g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.4g
|Manganese
|1.3mg
|0.7mg
|NRV*
|65%
|33%
|*Nutrient reference value
|-
|-
