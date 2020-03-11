By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Men Shower Gel Deep Clean 250Ml

4.5(63)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml

Offer

  • For men who want to feel deeply clean and refreshed. This effective, yet mild gel with a sensual dark wood fragrance leaves your skin feeling deeply refreshed and cared for.
  • Deep cleansing action, with Microfine Clay
  • Absorbs impurities
  • Leaves skin and hair feeling refreshed and cared for
  • Suitable for everyday use
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Parfum, Kaolin, Glycerin, Citric Acid, Sodium Chloride, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Acrylates Copolymer, PEG-3 Distearate

Produce of

Made in Germany

Warnings

  • Avoid eye contact.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

63 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Feeling Fresh

4 stars

It has a very distinct scent not overpowering but feels soft when it foams up. Nice and cool feeling afterwards and refreshed. Wish it had a hook so you can hang it up in the shower.

Love it

4 stars

Great product. The smell is great, I love the product and it's my boyfriend best body wash.

Good

5 stars

It smells cool and refreshing! My husband love it.

Very Manly

4 stars

It smells lovely, lathers pretty well. And has a long lasting scent

Lovely

5 stars

My hubby uses Nivea products and when he saw the showergel immediately picked it up he has since tried it and said he really likes it and would use again

My hubby loves it

5 stars

Bought this for my husband on my last shopping. He likes the scent of it and and the texture.

Mmm

4 stars

I bought this for my partner but loved the smell so much I ended up using it myself will defo be buying again as we both really like it

Lovely

5 stars

Long lasting strong smell after the shower! Perfect!

Clean asa whistle

5 stars

This is fresh and cleaning leaves the skin feeling invigorated

Good quality

5 stars

I’ve bought it for my boyfriend and he really loved it. The smell is nice and it is worth money for a quality!

1-10 of 63 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

