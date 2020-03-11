By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Perspirex Strong Anti Perspirant Roll On 20Ml

Perspirex Strong Anti Perspirant Roll On 20Ml
£ 8.50
£42.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Strong Antiperspirant Roll-On
  • The high-strength formulation is clinically proven to provide lasting protection against severe sweating problems. One application ensures maximum dryness for 5 days.
  • For severe perspiration problems
  • Effective for 5 days
  • Pack size: 20ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Aluminum Chloride, PEG-12 Dimethicone

Produce of

Made in Denmark

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply at night to completely dry, unbroken skin. No need to re-apply in the morning.

Name and address

  • Riemann A/S,
  • Krakasvej 8,
  • DK-3400 Hilleroed,
  • Denmark.

Return to

  • www.perspirex.com

Net Contents

20ml ℮

