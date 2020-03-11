Perspirex Strong Anti Perspirant Roll On 20Ml

Product Description
- Strong Antiperspirant Roll-On
- The high-strength formulation is clinically proven to provide lasting protection against severe sweating problems. One application ensures maximum dryness for 5 days.
- For severe perspiration problems
- Effective for 5 days
- Pack size: 20ML
Information
Ingredients
Alcohol Denat., Aluminum Chloride, PEG-12 Dimethicone
Produce of
Made in Denmark
Preparation and Usage
- Apply at night to completely dry, unbroken skin. No need to re-apply in the morning.
Name and address
- Riemann A/S,
- Krakasvej 8,
- DK-3400 Hilleroed,
- Denmark.
Return to
- www.perspirex.com
Net Contents
20ml ℮
