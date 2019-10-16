Tesco Soave 2.25L Bag In Box

I love Soave as it's a consistently crisp dry whit
I love Soave as it's a consistently crisp dry white and great value for the price. Just wish Tesco would make sure they have this available in boxed form consistently... It's bad enough when I can get to the store, but as I'm currently reliant on online ordering / home delivery, it's really irritating to find it's either not available, not included in the list of boxed wines or my order is not fulfilled. It's not as if they don't have the bottled version available - it always is! But bottles are hard to dispose of when you can't drive...