By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Soave 2.25L Bag In Box

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Soave 2.25L Bag In Box
£ 12.50
£4.17/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy328kJ 79kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 262kJ / 63kcal

Product Description

  • Tesco Soave - white wine - product of Italy
  • Tesco Soave doc 2.25lt bag in box 2018 A dry, refreshing wine with flavours of pear and citrus fruits and with floral aromas with touches of green apple
  • Tesco Soave doc 2.25lt bag in box 2018 A dry, refreshing wine with flavours of pear and citrus fruits and with floral aromas with touches of green apple
  • Wine of Italy
  • Crisp & dry
  • Made form Garganega grapes grown in Soave
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 225cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A dry refreshing wine with delicate floral aroma and hints of ripe pear, apple and citrus fruit

Region of Origin

Veneto

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

24.8

ABV

11% vol

Producer

Cantina di Soave

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

Pedron Filippo

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Garganega Bianca

Vinification Details

  • The same harvest day the grapes are gently pressed in pneumatic machines, after the juice is decanted in steel tanks at 12-14°C for 12 hours for a natural clarification. The clarified part enriched with selected yeast and is transferred for the fermentation to a new steel tank at 16°C for 10-12 days. At the end of the fermentation the wine is decanted and filtered, then start the proteic and tartaric stabilization and after a filtration the wine is fined in steel tank at 16°C till the bottling time.

History

  • Cantina di Soave was founded in 1898 and is one of Italy's most prestigious and innovative wine producers today. With more than 6,000 hectares of vineyards, the winery not only boasts an impressive history, but exhibits a dynamism that is expressed in an internationally recognized award-winning wine portfolio. Cantina di Soave is a premier cooperative winery in Italy

Regional Information

  • Veneto is a wine region in north-eastern Italy, one of a group of three highly productive Italian regions known collectively as the Venezie and the biggest DOC producer of the three. The Veneto region produces more whites under DOC and is home to the famous Soave wines. Soave is located in the renowned viticultural area around Verona. The medieval village with 15th-century wall and the splendour of the 10th-century castle that dominates the town

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on: Back of Label

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produce of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with creamy pasta or fish & chips.

Number of uses

Box contains 18 glasses

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Equipe Srl,
  • Viale Vittoria 100,
  • Soave (VR),
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

2.25l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy262kJ / 63kcal328kJ / 79kcal
Alcohol8.7g10.875g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I love Soave as it's a consistently crisp dry whit

5 stars

I love Soave as it's a consistently crisp dry white and great value for the price. Just wish Tesco would make sure they have this available in boxed form consistently... It's bad enough when I can get to the store, but as I'm currently reliant on online ordering / home delivery, it's really irritating to find it's either not available, not included in the list of boxed wines or my order is not fulfilled. It's not as if they don't have the bottled version available - it always is! But bottles are hard to dispose of when you can't drive...

Usually bought next

Tesco Chilean Merlot 2.25Ltr

£ 12.75
£4.25/75cl

Tesco Soda Water 4 X 1Litre

£ 1.50
£0.04/100ml

New

Tesco Soda Water 1Litre

£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml

Offer

Tesco Fruity Red Box Wine 3L

£ 14.50
£3.63/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here