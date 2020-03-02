Hearty Food Thin Pepperoni Pizza 314G

Lovely flavour good topping and all family loved i
Lovely flavour good topping and all family loved it.
Fabulous value
Fabulous value
Great Pizza for a great price.
These are really good value for money. Lots of pepperoni and cheese topping. My kids would rather have these pizzas than the expensive named one.
Awful!
Tasteless base! Couldn’t taste the tomato either. Worse pizza over ever had. Searched for the company to complain and seems to be a Tesco knock off. So don’t see how I can get money back.
Great value!
Great value!
good quality, a regual purchase for me.
good quality, a regual purchase for me.
Excellent value, premium taste.
I eat a lot of pizza, tried many styles flavours and brands and the ones I always come back to are the classics. I should say that if a pizza doesn’t pass my taste test it gets binned ASAP irrespective of price. If they skimp on toppings I don’t buy again, same for presentation. At the price, flavour and presentation, this pizza really scores well for me. I have never yet been disappointed - well once, when they sold out and didn’t restock over Christmas. Seems like good news travels, and my little treat is becoming more popular! Ps. Those that are watching their tummies and hips, like me, can be comforted by the lower than average fat/ saturated fat content. Of course I could just eat half of it. . .
Great value, surprisingly tasty!
Really tasty, very cheap. Surprisingly generous on toppings. A firm favourite of my 8 year olds!
fantastic pizza brilliant price.
this is a very nice pizza.so cheap and as good as any other pizzas.my family love them.
Brilliant!
Have a son who is very fussy about his pizza's and I brought this to try and he loves it! Said the crust is nice and crispy and the flavour was one of the best he has tried. :) So for a cheap pizza you can't go far wrong. Highly recommended.