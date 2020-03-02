By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hearty Food Thin Pepperoni Pizza 314G

4.5(25)Write a review
Hearty Food Thin Pepperoni Pizza 314G

£ 0.67
£0.21/100g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1086kJ / 259kcal

Product Description

  • A Pizza Base Topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoni.
  • For more information, please visit our website at www.tescorealfood.com
  • HEARTY FOOD CO. Thin and Crispy Pepperoni Pizza. Topped with a dollop of tasty tomato sauce, melty mozzarella and pepperoni. At HEARTY FOOD CO. we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help dish up good food in yours perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Topped with a dollop of tasty tomato sauce, melty mozzarella and pepperoni
  • "At Hearty Food Co., we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours - perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in!
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality of meat, that's why this product is prepared using pork from farms operating to these standards.
  • Thin & crispy
  • Cook from frozen 14 mins
  • Pack size: 314G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Cheese (13%) (Milk), Tomato Purée, Pepperoni (10%), Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Maize Starch, Salt, Sugar, Oregano, Black Pepper.

Pepperoni contains: Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Ascorbic Acid, Rosemary Extract), Chilli, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).



 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 220, 200, 7
Time: 12-14 minutes
Remove all packaging. Tastes best when cooked from frozen. Put the pizza directly onto the oven shelf near the top of a pre-heated oven for 12-14 minutes. Be food safe All appliances are different so this is a general guide. Make sure your food is piping hot before serving. Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland, using pork from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging.
    Tastes best when cooked from frozen.
    Put the pizza directly onto the oven shelf near the top of a pre-heated oven for 12-14 minutes.
    Be food safe
    All appliances are different so this is a general guide.
    Make sure your food is piping hot before serving.
    Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

314g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1086kJ / 259kcal1608kJ / 383kcal
Fat8.9g13.2g
Saturates3.4g5.1g
Carbohydrate32.8g48.5g
Sugars2.8g4.1g
Fibre2.4g3.6g
Protein10.6g15.7g
Salt1.2g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 314g typically weighs 296g.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Lovely flavour good topping and all family loved it.

5 stars

Lovely flavour good topping and all family loved it.

Fabulous value

4 stars

Fabulous value

Great Pizza for a great price.

5 stars

These are really good value for money. Lots of pepperoni and cheese topping. My kids would rather have these pizzas than the expensive named one.

Awful!

1 stars

Tasteless base! Couldn’t taste the tomato either. Worse pizza over ever had. Searched for the company to complain and seems to be a Tesco knock off. So don’t see how I can get money back.

Great value!

5 stars

Great value!

good quality, a regual purchase for me.

5 stars

good quality, a regual purchase for me.

Excellent value, premium taste.

5 stars

I eat a lot of pizza, tried many styles flavours and brands and the ones I always come back to are the classics. I should say that if a pizza doesn’t pass my taste test it gets binned ASAP irrespective of price. If they skimp on toppings I don’t buy again, same for presentation. At the price, flavour and presentation, this pizza really scores well for me. I have never yet been disappointed - well once, when they sold out and didn’t restock over Christmas. Seems like good news travels, and my little treat is becoming more popular! Ps. Those that are watching their tummies and hips, like me, can be comforted by the lower than average fat/ saturated fat content. Of course I could just eat half of it. . .

Great value, surprisingly tasty!

5 stars

Really tasty, very cheap. Surprisingly generous on toppings. A firm favourite of my 8 year olds!

fantastic pizza brilliant price.

5 stars

this is a very nice pizza.so cheap and as good as any other pizzas.my family love them.

Brilliant!

5 stars

Have a son who is very fussy about his pizza's and I brought this to try and he loves it! Said the crust is nice and crispy and the flavour was one of the best he has tried. :) So for a cheap pizza you can't go far wrong. Highly recommended.

