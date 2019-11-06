By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hearty Food Co. 2 Garlic Baguettes 338G

4(8)Write a review
£ 0.68
£0.20/100g
1/2 of a baguette
  • Energy1351kJ 323kcal
    16%
  • Fat18.8g
    27%
  • Saturates9.5g
    48%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1598kJ / 383kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Part baked white half baguettes with a garlic and parsley filling.
  • At the HEARTY FOOD Co, we’re all about tasty meals that’ll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours – perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Crunchy golden baguette dripping with a melty garlic and parsley filling
  • Pack size: 338g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Garlic & Parsley Filling (26%), Water, Yeast, Salt, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Garlic & Parsley Filling contains: Margarine, Butter (Milk), Garlic Purée, Water, Parsley, Salt.

Margarine contains: Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Colours (Annatto, Curcumin), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan180°C/Gas 6 18 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18 minutes or until golden brown.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

338g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml1/2 of a baguette (85g)
Energy1598kJ / 383kcal1351kJ / 323kcal
Fat22.2g18.8g
Saturates11.2g9.5g
Carbohydrate38.2g32.3g
Sugars2.1g1.8g
Fibre1.7g1.4g
Protein6.7g5.7g
Salt0.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

8 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great quality good filling and garlic taste

5 stars

Great quality good filling and garlic taste

Perfect

5 stars

AMAZING value for money; very tasty; lots of butter and garlic - perfect!!

Excellent - lots of garlic and butter, very good v

5 stars

Excellent - lots of garlic and butter, very good value

Love 'em! Surprisingly well filled and soooooooo

5 stars

Love 'em! Surprisingly well filled and soooooooo crispy! I've always found they're better if cooked for a minute less than recommended. Thoroughly recommended!

Terrible

1 stars

Always too moist in middle, garlic overpowering and bitter. I liked the old value baguettes, my daughter (former garlic bread addict) won’t touch these and I don’t blame her.

Very little -if any- Garlic on the bread. Each ind

1 stars

Very little -if any- Garlic on the bread. Each individual peace of the Baguette disintagrated when attempted to seperate the sections. Very disappointed.

Remarkably Good For Such A Cheap Price

5 stars

Title says it all really. I am really happy with this product and would buy again. It would be nice to be able to purchase fresh rather than frozen but the store doesn't seem to do fresh variant like Glasgow.

Very happy with my purchase. would buy again.

5 stars

very happy with my purchase will be buying again.

