Hearty Food Co. 2 Garlic Baguettes 338G

Great quality good filling and garlic taste
Perfect
AMAZING value for money; very tasty; lots of butter and garlic - perfect!!
Excellent - lots of garlic and butter, very good value
Love 'em! Surprisingly well filled and soooooooo crispy! I've always found they're better if cooked for a minute less than recommended. Thoroughly recommended!
Terrible
Always too moist in middle, garlic overpowering and bitter. I liked the old value baguettes, my daughter (former garlic bread addict) won’t touch these and I don’t blame her.
Very little -if any- Garlic on the bread. Each individual peace of the Baguette disintagrated when attempted to seperate the sections. Very disappointed.
Remarkably Good For Such A Cheap Price
Title says it all really. I am really happy with this product and would buy again. It would be nice to be able to purchase fresh rather than frozen but the store doesn't seem to do fresh variant like Glasgow.
Very happy with my purchase. would buy again.
