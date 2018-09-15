Tesco Pork Shoulder In Bbq Sauce 465G

Tasty but only enough for one.
Tender with a nice sauce but don't be fooled by the size of the packaging . The joint is only a third of the size of the box.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 745kJ / 177kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Pork Shoulder (84%), Barbecue Sauce (11%), Demerara Sugar, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Salt, Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Smoked Salt, Glucose, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil.
Barbecue Sauce contains: Water, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Cornflour, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Smoked Water, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper.
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 180˚C / Fan 160˚C / Gas 4 1 hr 25 mins Remove from outer box and cut open the cook bag, emptying contents into an ovenable tray and cover with foil. Cook for 1 hour 15 minutes, pour out half of the BBQ sauce and place back in the oven, uncovered, for 10 minutes. Take out of the oven and using two forks, shred the meat and serve immediately.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: 800W / 900W 14 mins / 13 mins
Remove product from outer box, putting the sauce sachet to one side.
Place 2 slits in the top of the bag and place the pack into a microwaveable dish.
Heat on full power for 14 minutes (800W), 13 minutes (900W).
Be sure to keep the pack upright to prevent the juice from escaping.
Carefully open the pack using a pair of scissors and place on a serving dish and shred the pork by pulling apart with two forks.
Place dip sachet in a cup of hot water for 5 minutes until defrosted. Stir thoroughly before use.
After standing, carefully open the pack using a pair of scissors. Stir the sauce, before mixing with the pulled pork. Caution: Sauce will be very hot.
Produced in UK, using pork from the EU
4 Servings
Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled
465g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|745kJ / 177kcal
|864kJ / 205kcal
|Fat
|6.1g
|7.1g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|5.0g
|5.8g
|Sugars
|4.4g
|5.1g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.0g
|Protein
|25.1g
|29.1g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
