Tesco 2 Vegetarian Mushroom & Camembert Pies 360G

Great product
Would recommend this product, it is the best vegetarian pie on the market. The only complaint is three of the closest superstores do not stock them.
Read my review as a chef.
I'm always a pesimist because I am a chef, when I opened the box I was suprised to see a very nice coating of pastry, oooh I thought, cooked it and then cut into it, not 100% perfect for the amount of filling I would have liked bigger pieces of shrooms but the flavour was brilliant, pastry a little watery, but all in all a very good buy for the price, i'd serve it with some baby leaves rocket spinach and watercress, and something with some depth like maybe mexican sides and a dollop of sour cream,overall i suggest try them.Debborah.
Best mushroom pie yet !
Best non-meat pie I have bought. It actually has more delicious filling than pastry - quite a change. Pastry is light and the filling has lots of sliced mushroom in a delicious sauce. Shall definitely buy again.
Do not buy!!!
No filling in either pie!! There was a spoonful of gravy of some sort with a slice of mushroom in each. No sign of Camembert in the gravy either! I don't usually complain, but these are a waste of money!
Awful
I would give this a zero rating if I could. The pastry was tasty, however the filling in no way resembled the tasty delight shown on the box! It looked and tasted like a packet soup had been poured in and the pastry lid placed on top. I found 2 small grey lumps which I took to be mushroom pieces but no evidence of Camembert, either as a flavour or as a lump in the sauce. A huge disappointment and waste of money, come on Tesco, you can do better than this!
Very tasty
If you want a pie but you are fed up with meat ones this one is the one to have, it`s lovely.
Once cooked as advised, they are practically hollo
Once cooked as advised, they are practically hollow inside, tiny pieces of mushroom with a little melted cheese and mushroom juice, nothing much to eat at all, all crust. About time more thought and selection was put into the vegetarian menu, long overdue. Poor value.
Lots of puff pastry, hardly any filling
These pies are ok if you just want puff pastry and nothing else. The filling is miniscule. Absolutely disgusting. Tesco ought to name them puff pastry pies because the amount of filling they put in them isn't worth mentioning.
Lovely light pastry. The filling was delicious but
Lovely light pastry. The filling was delicious but there was virtually none of it. About half a mushroom per pie.
Waste of food and time
This pie was a joke! A few slithers of mushroom and a little bit of sauce. The base wasn't cooked properly even after additional cooking. Don't waste your money on this.