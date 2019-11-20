By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Vegetarian Mushroom & Camembert Pies 360G

2.5(20)Write a review
Tesco 2 Vegetarian Mushroom & Camembert Pies 360G
£ 1.75
£4.87/kg
One pie
  • Energy1812kJ 434kcal
    22%
  • Fat26.2g
    37%
  • Saturates12.8g
    64%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1119kJ / 268kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry filled with mushrooms and Camembert full fat soft cheese in a cream sauce, topped with a puff pastry lid.
  • Filled with sliced mushrooms and Camembert, topped with puff pastry
  • Rich & creamy
  • Filled with sliced mushrooms and camembert, topped with puff pastry
  • Cook from frozen 35 mins
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mushroom (20%), Water, Palm Oil, Camembert Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (6%), Whole Milk, Cream (Milk) (4.5%), Onion, Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Tapioca Starch, Leek, Parsley, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Flavouring, Pea Protein, Sugar, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, White Pepper, Turmeric, Nutmeg, Lovage Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. IMPORTANT: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer packaging.
200°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 6.
Remain in foil and place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes or until pastry is golden brown.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Foil. Metal - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1119kJ / 268kcal1812kJ / 434kcal
Fat16.2g26.2g
Saturates7.9g12.8g
Carbohydrate24.0g38.9g
Sugars1.4g2.3g
Fibre2.1g3.4g
Protein5.6g9.1g
Salt0.4g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

20 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product

5 stars

Would recommend this product, it is the best vegetarian pie on the market. The only complaint is three of the closest superstores do not stock them.

Read my review as a chef.

5 stars

I'm always a pesimist because I am a chef, when I opened the box I was suprised to see a very nice coating of pastry, oooh I thought, cooked it and then cut into it, not 100% perfect for the amount of filling I would have liked bigger pieces of shrooms but the flavour was brilliant, pastry a little watery, but all in all a very good buy for the price, i'd serve it with some baby leaves rocket spinach and watercress, and something with some depth like maybe mexican sides and a dollop of sour cream,overall i suggest try them.Debborah.

Best mushroom pie yet !

5 stars

Best non-meat pie I have bought. It actually has more delicious filling than pastry - quite a change. Pastry is light and the filling has lots of sliced mushroom in a delicious sauce. Shall definitely buy again.

Do not buy!!!

1 stars

No filling in either pie!! There was a spoonful of gravy of some sort with a slice of mushroom in each. No sign of Camembert in the gravy either! I don't usually complain, but these are a waste of money!

Awful

1 stars

I would give this a zero rating if I could. The pastry was tasty, however the filling in no way resembled the tasty delight shown on the box! It looked and tasted like a packet soup had been poured in and the pastry lid placed on top. I found 2 small grey lumps which I took to be mushroom pieces but no evidence of Camembert, either as a flavour or as a lump in the sauce. A huge disappointment and waste of money, come on Tesco, you can do better than this!

Very tasty

5 stars

If you want a pie but you are fed up with meat ones this one is the one to have, it`s lovely.

Once cooked as advised, they are practically hollo

1 stars

Once cooked as advised, they are practically hollow inside, tiny pieces of mushroom with a little melted cheese and mushroom juice, nothing much to eat at all, all crust. About time more thought and selection was put into the vegetarian menu, long overdue. Poor value.

Lots of puff pastry, hardly any filling

1 stars

These pies are ok if you just want puff pastry and nothing else. The filling is miniscule. Absolutely disgusting. Tesco ought to name them puff pastry pies because the amount of filling they put in them isn't worth mentioning.

Lovely light pastry. The filling was delicious but

2 stars

Lovely light pastry. The filling was delicious but there was virtually none of it. About half a mushroom per pie.

Waste of food and time

1 stars

This pie was a joke! A few slithers of mushroom and a little bit of sauce. The base wasn't cooked properly even after additional cooking. Don't waste your money on this.

1-10 of 20 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

