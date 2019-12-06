Hearty Food Co 4 Bean & Cheese Melts 400G

Not too bad Firth’s price!
Nice on its own as a snack or with other food. Not that much filling but that’s cool with me, they are cheap but nice!
ALL PASTRY, LITTLE FILLING
There was barely any filling.....it was all pastry which was very disappointing.
Pastry Air
Almost empty! Literally pastry with air, 3 beans and a thin coating of sauce.
Avoid at all costs
I bought these thinking they would be a tasty snack. How wrong I was. The pastry was dry and just flaked to bits, but was soggy on the bottom. On opening them up we discovered that they only contained six baked beans and a yellow stain on the bottom of the bake. Good job we heated some more baked beans to go with it or we wouldn’t have been able to swallow it. Totally dissatisfied. 😡
these are terrible - pastry ok but only had 3 bean
these are terrible - pastry ok but only had 3 beans in them and cant taste any cheese.....wasnt expect much but plural numbers of beans would have been nice so dont waste your money
Very poor quality
This product was very disappointing not as the picture describes. Opened one up and no beans or contents at all.
Dry, not enough filling
The pictures is misleading there's hardly any filling inside
Do NOT buy this item
This think ballooned up in the oven, and then after “popping” it there were about 6 beans inside and no sauce or cheese. This product is the very worst thing ive ever purchased in my shopping. What a con
No beans
These melts have about 5 beans in each.. fine if you want some saucy pastry but otherwise don't bother
4 Only Pastry & Bean Juice Melts
Tasted fine, but there's hardly any filling in these. You're basically eating pastry with bean juice!