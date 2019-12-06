By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hearty Food Co 4 Bean & Cheese Melts 400G
£ 1.00
£0.25/100g
One melt
  • Energy1119kJ 267kcal
    13%
  • Fat11.4g
    16%
  • Saturates5.9g
    30%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1272kJ / 303kcal

Product Description

  • A puff pastry bake filled with baked beans and mature Cheddar cheese.
  • HEARTY FOOD Co. 4 Bean and Cheese Melts Baked beans, tomato sauce and tasty cheddar, all wrapped up in flaky puff pastry “At the HEARTY FOOD Co, we’re all about tasty meals that’ll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours – perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Baked beans, tomato sauce and tasty cheddar, all wrapped up in flaky puff pastry
  • At Hearty Food Co., we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours - perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in!
  • Cook from frozen 25-30 mins
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Haricot Beans (12%), Palm Oil, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (6%), Tomato, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Distilled Malt Vinegar, Pea Protein, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Paprika.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Caution
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
200°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 6.
Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated fan oven for 25-30 minutes, or until golden brown.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1272kJ / 303kcal1119kJ / 267kcal
Fat12.9g11.4g
Saturates6.7g5.9g
Carbohydrate36.4g32.0g
Sugars3.3g2.9g
Fibre4.1g3.6g
Protein8.4g7.4g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

22 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Not too bad Firth’s price!

4 stars

Nice on its own as a snack or with other food. Not that much filling but that’s cool with me, they are cheap but nice!

ALL PASTRY, LITTLE FILLING

2 stars

There was barely any filling.....it was all pastry which was very disappointing.

Pastry Air

1 stars

Almost empty! Literally pastry with air, 3 beans and a thin coating of sauce.

Avoid at all costs

1 stars

I bought these thinking they would be a tasty snack. How wrong I was. The pastry was dry and just flaked to bits, but was soggy on the bottom. On opening them up we discovered that they only contained six baked beans and a yellow stain on the bottom of the bake. Good job we heated some more baked beans to go with it or we wouldn’t have been able to swallow it. Totally dissatisfied. 😡

these are terrible - pastry ok but only had 3 bean

1 stars

these are terrible - pastry ok but only had 3 beans in them and cant taste any cheese.....wasnt expect much but plural numbers of beans would have been nice so dont waste your money

Very poor quality

1 stars

This product was very disappointing not as the picture describes. Opened one up and no beans or contents at all.

Dry, not enough filling

1 stars

The pictures is misleading there's hardly any filling inside

Do NOT buy this item

1 stars

This think ballooned up in the oven, and then after “popping” it there were about 6 beans inside and no sauce or cheese. This product is the very worst thing ive ever purchased in my shopping. What a con

No beans

1 stars

These melts have about 5 beans in each.. fine if you want some saucy pastry but otherwise don't bother

4 Only Pastry & Bean Juice Melts

1 stars

Tasted fine, but there's hardly any filling in these. You're basically eating pastry with bean juice!

1-10 of 22 reviews

