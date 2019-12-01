By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hearty Food Co 4 Chicken & Vegetable Pies 484G

Write a review
Hearty Food Co 4 Chicken & Vegetable Pies 484G
£ 1.00
£0.21/100g
One pie
  • Energy1187kJ 283kcal
    14%
  • Fat12.2g
    17%
  • Saturates5.4g
    27%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1041kJ / 249kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry filled with chicken breast pieces, peas and carrots in gravy, topped with a light puff pastry lid.
  • For more information, please visit our website at tescoplc.com.
  • Hearty Foods Co. 4 Chicken and Veg Pies Chicken breast pieces, veg and tasty gravy, all tucked under a light puff pastry lid At the HEARTY FOOD Co, we’re all about tasty meals that’ll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours – perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Chicken breast pieces, veg and tasty gravy, all tucked under a light puff pastry lid
  • At Hearty Food Co, we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours - perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in!
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using chicken from farms operating to these standards.
  • Cook from frozen 25-30 mins
  • Pack size: 484g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Chicken Breast (11%), Palm Oil, Carrot (2.5%), Peas (2.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Onion, Salt, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Chicken Extract, Chicken Fat, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Carrot Juice from Concentrate, Flavouring, Thyme, Onion Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 200°C/Gas Mark 6.
Remove outer packaging. Leave pie in foil tray and place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown.
Top tip: Brush with milk or beaten egg before cooking for a golden finish. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Foil. Metal - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

484g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1041kJ / 249kcal1187kJ / 283kcal
Fat10.7g12.2g
Saturates4.8g5.4g
Carbohydrate29.7g33.9g
Sugars2.4g2.7g
Fibre3.0g3.4g
Protein6.9g7.8g
Salt0.6g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information



Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

18 Reviews

Average of 1.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Great value and less fat.

5 stars

Yes, these pies are small and not much chicken but let's face it, they have a lot less saturated fat than other pies and we all need to eat less of that don't we? All the family think they are great!

"chicken" pies if you are a vegetarian RIP OFF!!!!

1 stars

what a total rip off it was mostly pastry and gravy with 3 tiny tiny pieces of chicken you dont even know you are eating. (not 11% as advertised) the pie tasted weirdly sweet too and to have the words HEARTY FOOD plastered all over the box is laughable avoid these at all costs

Rubbish !! There wasn’t a minus star option

1 stars

I know these pies are really cheap but the filling consisted of 3 peas and 4 pieces of chicken (about the size of a 5 pence each ) 😂😂

Different but tasty and only 25p per pie.

5 stars

I love these pies and I love the Tesco Chicken & Vegetable Pies also. If you have a smaller appetite have these, most men will want the standard Tesco pie. You must always look at prices when you are judging one thing against another. Are these as good as the Tesco pies? I would say yes because they bake perfectly and though there is slightly less filling, it is enough for this older person who is retired, it would be enough for most under ten yrs old children but not all. Just remember to get a teaspoon and coat the underside with a little butter, then coat the top of each pie before baking but do not overdo the butter. You can glaze with milk if you prefer but butter is best for that nice crispy top on the pie. You should get to know your oven and how it works because different parts will get a different heat level. Normally the instructions always say "Bake in the middle of the oven," that does not work in my oven and to get a nice crispy pie with the bottom cooked enough I have to cook them more to the bottom of the oven. Your oven might be completely different but I notice in many reviews that people blame the pie for not cooking. If you are having oven chips and you know where the best place for cooking them is in your oven, the pie should be next to them in the oven. I am sure that everything I have written is not news to most people but maybe it will help one person. Everything just takes practice and I am not saying how many year above half a century that I have been practicing and yes I still make a complete mess from time to time.

very small

2 stars

I thought as these were Hearty pies, they would be a good size, but they are tiny.

cvardboard chicken pie

1 stars

pastry like cardboard,chicken rubbery[when you can find some],no flavour at all,you get what you pay for and these are awful

vegetable pies

2 stars

should be labelled vegetable pies as very little to no chicken in

Big disappointment

1 stars

Pie really, more like a lump of pastry, 2inch pie with 2cm filling. I like the other foods this brand do so was very disappointed with this excuse of a simple thing only gave it one start cos what filling there was was nice

Not worth the money! Empty puffs of air!

1 stars

I bought these pies not expecting much because of the low price but thought they would be worth trying even if mainly veg. Once cooked and cut open they were nothing but puffs of air! About 4 sweet corn sized pieces of chicken and a couple of peas, barely enough filling to cover the base of the pie. A complete waste of money for people on a low income.

less than a mouthful in each pie filling !

1 stars

less than a mouthful in each pie filling !

1-10 of 18 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

