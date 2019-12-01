Hearty Food Co 4 Chicken & Vegetable Pies 484G

Great value and less fat.
Yes, these pies are small and not much chicken but let's face it, they have a lot less saturated fat than other pies and we all need to eat less of that don't we? All the family think they are great!
"chicken" pies if you are a vegetarian RIP OFF!!!!
what a total rip off it was mostly pastry and gravy with 3 tiny tiny pieces of chicken you dont even know you are eating. (not 11% as advertised) the pie tasted weirdly sweet too and to have the words HEARTY FOOD plastered all over the box is laughable avoid these at all costs
Rubbish !! There wasn’t a minus star option
I know these pies are really cheap but the filling consisted of 3 peas and 4 pieces of chicken (about the size of a 5 pence each ) 😂😂
Different but tasty and only 25p per pie.
I love these pies and I love the Tesco Chicken & Vegetable Pies also. If you have a smaller appetite have these, most men will want the standard Tesco pie. You must always look at prices when you are judging one thing against another. Are these as good as the Tesco pies? I would say yes because they bake perfectly and though there is slightly less filling, it is enough for this older person who is retired, it would be enough for most under ten yrs old children but not all. Just remember to get a teaspoon and coat the underside with a little butter, then coat the top of each pie before baking but do not overdo the butter. You can glaze with milk if you prefer but butter is best for that nice crispy top on the pie. You should get to know your oven and how it works because different parts will get a different heat level. Normally the instructions always say "Bake in the middle of the oven," that does not work in my oven and to get a nice crispy pie with the bottom cooked enough I have to cook them more to the bottom of the oven. Your oven might be completely different but I notice in many reviews that people blame the pie for not cooking. If you are having oven chips and you know where the best place for cooking them is in your oven, the pie should be next to them in the oven. I am sure that everything I have written is not news to most people but maybe it will help one person. Everything just takes practice and I am not saying how many year above half a century that I have been practicing and yes I still make a complete mess from time to time.
very small
I thought as these were Hearty pies, they would be a good size, but they are tiny.
cvardboard chicken pie
pastry like cardboard,chicken rubbery[when you can find some],no flavour at all,you get what you pay for and these are awful
vegetable pies
should be labelled vegetable pies as very little to no chicken in
Big disappointment
Pie really, more like a lump of pastry, 2inch pie with 2cm filling. I like the other foods this brand do so was very disappointed with this excuse of a simple thing only gave it one start cos what filling there was was nice
Not worth the money! Empty puffs of air!
I bought these pies not expecting much because of the low price but thought they would be worth trying even if mainly veg. Once cooked and cut open they were nothing but puffs of air! About 4 sweet corn sized pieces of chicken and a couple of peas, barely enough filling to cover the base of the pie. A complete waste of money for people on a low income.
less than a mouthful in each pie filling !
