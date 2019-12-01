Hearty Food Co 4 Chicken & Vegetable Pies 484G

Different but tasty and only 25p per pie.

5 stars

A Tesco Customer11th August 2019

I love these pies and I love the Tesco Chicken & Vegetable Pies also. If you have a smaller appetite have these, most men will want the standard Tesco pie. You must always look at prices when you are judging one thing against another. Are these as good as the Tesco pies? I would say yes because they bake perfectly and though there is slightly less filling, it is enough for this older person who is retired, it would be enough for most under ten yrs old children but not all. Just remember to get a teaspoon and coat the underside with a little butter, then coat the top of each pie before baking but do not overdo the butter. You can glaze with milk if you prefer but butter is best for that nice crispy top on the pie. You should get to know your oven and how it works because different parts will get a different heat level. Normally the instructions always say "Bake in the middle of the oven," that does not work in my oven and to get a nice crispy pie with the bottom cooked enough I have to cook them more to the bottom of the oven. Your oven might be completely different but I notice in many reviews that people blame the pie for not cooking. If you are having oven chips and you know where the best place for cooking them is in your oven, the pie should be next to them in the oven. I am sure that everything I have written is not news to most people but maybe it will help one person. Everything just takes practice and I am not saying how many year above half a century that I have been practicing and yes I still make a complete mess from time to time.