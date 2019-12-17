By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Cheese & Vegetable Pies 568G

2(4)Write a review
Tesco 4 Cheese & Vegetable Pies 568G
£ 2.10
£0.37/100g

Offer

One pie
  • Energy1238kJ 296kcal
    15%
  • Fat14.8g
    21%
  • Saturates7.0g
    35%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 960kJ / 230kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry filled with carrots, brocccoli, sweetcorn and mature cheddar cheese in a cream sauce, topped with a light puff pastry lid.
  • Garden vegetables cooked in a smooth and creamy Cheddar cheese sauce
  • Flaky puff pastry
  • Garden vegetables cooked in a smooth and creamy cheddar cheese sauce
  • Cook from frozen 32 mins
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 568g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Carrot (7%), Broccoli (7%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (6%), Whole Milk, Sweetcorn, Peas, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Whipping Cream (Milk), Salt, Onion, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Yeast Extract, Sugar, Pea Protein, Parsley, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Potato Starch, Spices (Nutmeg, White Pepper, Turmeric), Sunflower Oil, Lovage Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 6. Remove outer packaging. Leave in foil tray. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown. Leave to stand for 2 mins before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Metal - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

568g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy960kJ / 230kcal1238kJ / 296kcal
Fat11.5g14.8g
Saturates5.4g7.0g
Carbohydrate24.4g31.5g
Sugars2.1g2.7g
Fibre2.0g2.6g
Protein6.1g7.9g
Salt0.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Peculiar taste

2 stars

These weren't very nice and the filling had a taste of cheap sage and onion stuffing about it. Prefer Quorn ones!

Don't waste your money!

1 stars

Cheap and nasty. Hardly any filling at all so don't go by the pic on the packet as it's VERY misleading. What you actually get is a pie that is about 1/3 filled with sauce and a few shreds of vegetables. I could only identify carrot - everything else seemed to be pulped. Save your money & make your own. Sadly, this website does not allow us to upload pics to back up the evidence.

Needs more filling!

3 stars

Taste is good but a lot of pastry and about a dessert spoon of veg! It doesn`t spill out like on the picture at all, you have to scrape it out. Out of curiosity I counted 6 peas, about half and inch of carrot diced, 8 small corn kernels and a few tiny bits of broccoli.

tasteless

1 stars

the pastry is thin and lacking taste as is the inside with hardly any vegetables

