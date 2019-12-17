Tesco 4 Cheese & Vegetable Pies 568G

Peculiar taste
These weren't very nice and the filling had a taste of cheap sage and onion stuffing about it. Prefer Quorn ones!
Don't waste your money!
Cheap and nasty. Hardly any filling at all so don't go by the pic on the packet as it's VERY misleading. What you actually get is a pie that is about 1/3 filled with sauce and a few shreds of vegetables. I could only identify carrot - everything else seemed to be pulped. Save your money & make your own. Sadly, this website does not allow us to upload pics to back up the evidence.
Needs more filling!
Taste is good but a lot of pastry and about a dessert spoon of veg! It doesn`t spill out like on the picture at all, you have to scrape it out. Out of curiosity I counted 6 peas, about half and inch of carrot diced, 8 small corn kernels and a few tiny bits of broccoli.
tasteless
the pastry is thin and lacking taste as is the inside with hardly any vegetables