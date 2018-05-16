Burnaid Gel Spray 50Ml

Product Description
- Gel Spray
- Minor burns, scalds and sunburn
- Helps relieve pain
- Cools and soothes
- Pack size: 50ML
Preparation and Usage
- Directions:
- 1. Administer appropriate first aid.
- 2. Spray liberally onto burn area.
- 3. Cover with a clean dressing if required.
Warnings
- CAUTION: For external use only.
- Discard within 24 hours of opening.
- Seek medical attention for more severe burns.
- Discontinue use if irritation occurs.
Name and address
- Dr F K Tham,
- Kingston Park,
- Newcastle-Upon-Tyne,
- NE3 2TH,
- UK.
50ml
