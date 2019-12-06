Tesco Roast Chicken Pie 700G

Horrible
Horrible pie with tasteless chicken.
This is the worst thing I have ever eaten. I bought this as there is not much of a choice of pies at tesco but I will never buy this thing again
Not good
This was particularly bad. The reformed chicken was tasteless and the thick gravy had no taste either. If you ate it blindfolded, you wouldn't know what it was supposed to be. We made a note never to buy it again.
Foul not fowl.
I should have read the ingredients list before buying. It did not taste of chicken. The pastry was like cardboard. The whole product was disgusting. Other half says you need to go a long way to find anything worse.
It is not shortcrust pastry, contains tasteless chicken and gravy with two or more of the ingredients being sugar ! Probably the worst pie we have ever had. expected better quality from a Tesco own brand.
Dreadful.. Probably harmful.
This was absolutely dreadful. The chicken tasted as if it had been washed in antiseptic. I saw that they are made in Ireland, that's ok, BUT the chicken came from Thailand!!!!! I had to bin it. Worried about how they were grown and all those airmiles. Now worried about what other products have these chickens in. :(
The pastry was tough and inedible.small tasteless cubes of chicken.even the gravy was pale and strange tasting. Who taste tests these,? Come on tesco,please don't let us down
Delicious and very filling, bought this pie as it
Delicious and very filling, bought this pie as it didn’t contain lots of veg which I don’t like such as peas and carrots.
we had the pie for our meal this evening, I am sorry to say I have never been so disappointed in a Tesco product. I cooked it exactly as stated but the pastry outside was over cooked and the inside was rubbery and undercooked and the contents were tasteless
Flavour was ok but pastry was soggy
Soggy bottom