Tesco Roast Chicken Pie 700G

£ 2.50
£0.36/100g
1/4 of a pie
  • Energy1503kJ 359kcal
    18%
  • Fat16.0g
    23%
  • Saturates6.1g
    31%
  • Sugars3.3g
    4%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 957kJ / 228kcal

Product Description

  • A shortcrust pastry base filled with roast chicken and gravy topped with a puff pastry lid.
  • Succulent pieces of roasted chicken breast in a rich, seasoned gravy
  • Cook from frozen 60 mins
  • Flaky puff pastry
  • Succulent pieces of roasted chicken breast in a rich, seasoned gravy
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Roast Chicken (21%), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Cornflour, Potato Starch, Salt, Chicken Extract, Molasses, Chicken Fat, Brown Sugar, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Caramelised Sugar, Onion Powder, Pea Protein, Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Carrot Extract, Sunflower Oil, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Turmeric, Lovage Extract, Bay Leaf, Thyme.

Roast Chicken contains: Chicken, Dextrose, Tapioca Starch, Water.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. IMPORTANT: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 6
Remove outer packaging. Remain in foil and place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 50-55 minutes or until pastry is golden brown. Leave to stand for 5 minutes before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Metal - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

700g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy957kJ / 228kcal1503kJ / 359kcal
Fat10.2g16.0g
Saturates3.9g6.1g
Carbohydrate23.7g37.2g
Sugars2.1g3.3g
Fibre1.5g2.4g
Protein9.7g15.2g
Salt0.6g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Horrible

1 stars

Horrible pie with tasteless chicken.

This is the worst thing I have ever eaten. I bough

1 stars

This is the worst thing I have ever eaten. I bought this as there is not much of a choice of pies at tesco but I will never buy this thing again

Not good

1 stars

This was particularly bad. The reformed chicken was tasteless and the thick gravy had no taste either. If you ate it blindfolded, you wouldn't know what it was supposed to be. We made a note never to buy it again.

Foul not fowl.

1 stars

I should have read the ingredients list before buying. It did not taste of chicken. The pastry was like cardboard. The whole product was disgusting. Other half says you need to go a long way to find anything worse.

Horrible

1 stars

It is not shortcrust pastry, contains tasteless chicken and gravy with two or more of the ingredients being sugar ! Probably the worst pie we have ever had. expected better quality from a Tesco own brand.

Dreadful.. Probably harmful.

1 stars

This was absolutely dreadful. The chicken tasted as if it had been washed in antiseptic. I saw that they are made in Ireland, that's ok, BUT the chicken came from Thailand!!!!! I had to bin it. Worried about how they were grown and all those airmiles. Now worried about what other products have these chickens in. :(

The pastry was tough and inedible.small tasteless

1 stars

The pastry was tough and inedible.small tasteless cubes of chicken.even the gravy was pale and strange tasting. Who taste tests these,? Come on tesco,please don't let us down

Delicious and very filling, bought this pie as it

5 stars

Delicious and very filling, bought this pie as it didn’t contain lots of veg which I don’t like such as peas and carrots.

Horrible

1 stars

we had the pie for our meal this evening, I am sorry to say I have never been so disappointed in a Tesco product. I cooked it exactly as stated but the pastry outside was over cooked and the inside was rubbery and undercooked and the contents were tasteless

Flavour was ok but pastry was soggy

2 stars

Soggy bottom

Usually bought next

