Tesco Chicken & Prawn Noodles 700G

Chicken with no prawns stir fry
Well we purchased this item to find that once opened there were no prawns to be seen in the entire bag to which we were very disappointed to what we thought we had bought
Too many vegetables and not enough prawns!
This product should properly be called Noodles and Vegetables, mainly carrot and baby sweetcorn, with a little bit of chicken and four (yes 4) prawns - I counted them. It's reasonably priced for what it is and the sauce was tasty, but it certainly shouldn't try and pass itself off as Chicken and Prawn Noodles. Very disappointed.
Was okay but only 2 prawns in the entire bag.
Was okay but only 2 prawns in the entire bag.
1 prawn and 4 bits of chicken?
Can’t believe there were literally 4 small bits of chicken and one prawn?! Given that this was a meal for 2, that’s half a prawn and 2 tiny buts of chicken each. Added my own mushrooms, spring onions, chilli sauce and soy sauce just to jazz it up......
Really nice and tasty prawns are lovely - recommen
Really nice and tasty prawns are lovely - recommend
Dont buy
Tasteless prawns so small chicken very little Should be renamed Noodles in a bag
Super tasty dish
Absolutely amazing would prefer over a takeaway. Really delicious and plentiful for 2.
If you hate prawns, buy this product
This was actually quite delicious but I have to challenge Tesco about the description on the label of the product. It reads 'Chicken and Prawn Noodles'. It should be renamed 'Carrot/ Onion/ Noodles with some Chicken and a hint of Prawn'. The pack I bought had exactly 1 and a half prawns. Now, between 2 of us that is a tricky decision when serving as both myself and my husband love our prawns. Incidentally, they were well hidden under the plethora of carrots, so I think Tesco would do us a big favour if they responded to this review.
It is a nice idea as a freezer standby for a quick
It is a nice idea as a freezer standby for a quick and easy meal. Whilst the flavour is ok it really is a misnomer to say chicken and prawn. In a packet that holds two servings there were only two prawns.
I've had this a few times now and usually there's
I've had this a few times now and usually there's lots of prawns but like another reviewer I've also had an occasion where there was only one. Consistently could be improved. Having said that I will continue to buy it as it's great value for money and tasty. I add chilli flakes for a bit of heat which takes it to the next level.