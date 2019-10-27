By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chicken & Prawn Noodles 700G

3(16)Write a review
Tesco Chicken & Prawn Noodles 700G
£ 2.50
£3.58/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1290kJ 307kcal
    15%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars20.0g
    22%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 431kJ / 103kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of noodles, vegetables, chicken and prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) in a Chinese inspired sauce.
  • Chicken, prawns and freshly frozen vegetables in a spicy soy sauce
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Noodles, Onion, Carrot, Chicken Breast (9%), Mangetout, Babycorn, Prawn (Crustacean) (4.5%), Sunflower Oil, Maize Starch, Water, Sugar, Salt, Soya Bean Powder, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Ginger Powder, Dextrose, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Acetate), Malted Barley Extract, Aniseed, Caramelised Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Paprika Extract.

Cooked Noodles contain Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Olive Oil, Salt. 

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten, wheat, crustaceans, shrimp and soya.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Stir Fry
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. Stir Fry from Frozen: Place the contents of the pack in a heavy based frying pan or wok. Add 2 tablespoons of water. Stir-fry for 2 minutes on a high heat, then reduce the heat to medium and stir fry for 8-10 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Spain, using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw prawns which will turn pink when cooked.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy431kJ / 103kcal1290kJ / 307kcal
Fat2.4g7.2g
Saturates0.2g0.6g
Carbohydrate16.2g48.4g
Sugars6.7g20.0g
Fibre3.5g10.5g
Protein2.3g6.9g
Salt0.2g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw prawns which will turn pink when cooked.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

16 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Chicken with no prawns stir fry

1 stars

Well we purchased this item to find that once opened there were no prawns to be seen in the entire bag to which we were very disappointed to what we thought we had bought

Too many vegetables and not enough prawns!

3 stars

This product should properly be called Noodles and Vegetables, mainly carrot and baby sweetcorn, with a little bit of chicken and four (yes 4) prawns - I counted them. It's reasonably priced for what it is and the sauce was tasty, but it certainly shouldn't try and pass itself off as Chicken and Prawn Noodles. Very disappointed.

Was okay but only 2 prawns in the entire bag.

3 stars

Was okay but only 2 prawns in the entire bag.

1 prawn and 4 bits of chicken?

2 stars

Can’t believe there were literally 4 small bits of chicken and one prawn?! Given that this was a meal for 2, that’s half a prawn and 2 tiny buts of chicken each. Added my own mushrooms, spring onions, chilli sauce and soy sauce just to jazz it up......

Really nice and tasty prawns are lovely - recommen

5 stars

Really nice and tasty prawns are lovely - recommend

Dont buy

1 stars

Tasteless prawns so small chicken very little Should be renamed Noodles in a bag

Super tasty dish

5 stars

Absolutely amazing would prefer over a takeaway. Really delicious and plentiful for 2.

If you hate prawns, buy this product

3 stars

This was actually quite delicious but I have to challenge Tesco about the description on the label of the product. It reads 'Chicken and Prawn Noodles'. It should be renamed 'Carrot/ Onion/ Noodles with some Chicken and a hint of Prawn'. The pack I bought had exactly 1 and a half prawns. Now, between 2 of us that is a tricky decision when serving as both myself and my husband love our prawns. Incidentally, they were well hidden under the plethora of carrots, so I think Tesco would do us a big favour if they responded to this review.

It is a nice idea as a freezer standby for a quick

1 stars

It is a nice idea as a freezer standby for a quick and easy meal. Whilst the flavour is ok it really is a misnomer to say chicken and prawn. In a packet that holds two servings there were only two prawns.

I've had this a few times now and usually there's

5 stars

I've had this a few times now and usually there's lots of prawns but like another reviewer I've also had an occasion where there was only one. Consistently could be improved. Having said that I will continue to buy it as it's great value for money and tasty. I add chilli flakes for a bit of heat which takes it to the next level.

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Vegetable Biriyani 700G

£ 2.50
£3.58/kg

Birds Eye Creamy Cheese Penne Pasta 350G

£ 2.00
£5.72/kg

Offer

Tesco Sweet & Sour Chicken Egg Fried Rice 400G

£ 1.60
£4.00/kg

Tesco Slim Cook Chicken Prawn Paella 500G

£ 2.50
£5.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here