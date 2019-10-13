Tesco Steak Pie 700G

Tasteless
I am sad to say that this pie is the most tasteless pie I have ever eaten. It looks good which is why I bought it.... with plenty of meat but the flavour is non existent. Gi up the flavour and you would be on a winner
I like meat in my pie
No stars for me on this product. How can you sell this steak pie which has no meat inside? Think the packaging should be edited without the steak meat as it is no where near as hearty as your advertised product. Oh wait I have just found a piece of steak. It's smaller than a pea and that was it as far as the pie goes. This was the 2nd pie we have purchased and the last 1 was exactly the same. Very disappointing Tesco!! Where's the standards. Won't be buying this pie again that's for sure.
Do not buy
Just horrible, taste and texture.
very disappointing very little meat i will not buy
very disappointing very little meat i will not buy it again
Avoid
I am not joking when I say there was NO meat in this. Just all gravy and tasteless, rubbery crust. Not impressed.
Tasty
Very tasty pie, liked by the whole family - ideal for mid week meal, served with mash and veg and made extra gravy.
Better than ur average frozen pie
Didn't expect much if I'm honest, bought under duress with a family dilemma unfolding mid shop. Grabbed it n thought oh well its a meal but must say I was pleasantly surprised. Tasty, not bad amount of steak. And 2 fussy age 5 & 7 enjoyed and would like again. I'd like to have seen a bit more filling but overall a nice dinner. We had chips n beans with and plenty gravy for chips lol