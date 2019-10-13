By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
2(7)Write a review
Tesco Steak Pie 700G
£ 2.50
£0.36/100g
1/4 of a pie
  • Energy1635kJ 391kcal
    20%
  • Fat19.3g
    28%
  • Saturates7.7g
    39%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1042kJ / 249kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry base filled with beef steak pieces in gravy topped with a puff pastry lid.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tender pieces of beef steak cooked in a rich and meaty gravy
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using beef from farms operating to these standards.
  • Flaky puff pastry
  • Cook from frozen 60 mins
  • Tender pieces of beef steak cooked in a rich and meaty gravy
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Beef (28%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Molasses, Yeast Extract, Barley Malt Extract, Red Wine Vinegar, Brown Sugar, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Caramelised Sugar, Beef Extract, Glucose Syrup, Tomato, Garlic Purée, Grape Must Concentrate, Carrot Extract, Black Treacle, Pea Protein, Black Pepper, Thyme, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Lemon Oil, Tamarind, Chilli Pepper, Paprika, Clove, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract, Thyme Extract, Laurel.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 6.
Remove outer packaging. Leave in foil tray. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 50-55 minutes or until pastry is golden brown.
Leave to stand for 5 mins after cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland using beef from U.K. or Ireland

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Metal - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  Produced for:
  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City,
  AL7 1GA,
  U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

700g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1042kJ / 249kcal1635kJ / 391kcal
Fat12.3g19.3g
Saturates4.9g7.7g
Carbohydrate25.1g39.4g
Sugars1.9g3.0g
Fibre1.5g2.4g
Protein8.7g13.7g
Salt0.6g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

7 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Tasteless

2 stars

I am sad to say that this pie is the most tasteless pie I have ever eaten. It looks good which is why I bought it.... with plenty of meat but the flavour is non existent. Gi up the flavour and you would be on a winner

I like meat in my pie

1 stars

No stars for me on this product. How can you sell this steak pie which has no meat inside? Think the packaging should be edited without the steak meat as it is no where near as hearty as your advertised product. Oh wait I have just found a piece of steak. It's smaller than a pea and that was it as far as the pie goes. This was the 2nd pie we have purchased and the last 1 was exactly the same. Very disappointing Tesco!! Where's the standards. Won't be buying this pie again that's for sure.

Do not buy

1 stars

Just horrible, taste and texture.

very disappointing very little meat i will not buy

1 stars

very disappointing very little meat i will not buy it again

Avoid

1 stars

I am not joking when I say there was NO meat in this. Just all gravy and tasteless, rubbery crust. Not impressed.

Tasty

5 stars

Very tasty pie, liked by the whole family - ideal for mid week meal, served with mash and veg and made extra gravy.

Better than ur average frozen pie

4 stars

Didn't expect much if I'm honest, bought under duress with a family dilemma unfolding mid shop. Grabbed it n thought oh well its a meal but must say I was pleasantly surprised. Tasty, not bad amount of steak. And 2 fussy age 5 & 7 enjoyed and would like again. I'd like to have seen a bit more filling but overall a nice dinner. We had chips n beans with and plenty gravy for chips lol

