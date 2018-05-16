By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Green & Blacks Organic Chocolate Ice Cream 500Ml

Green & Blacks Organic Chocolate Ice Cream 500Ml
£ 4.00
£0.80/100ml
Per portion (100ml)
  • Energy759kJ 182kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1035kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate ice cream
  • To find out more about our ice cream and chocolate visit www.greenandblacks.co.uk
  • The combination of our intense dark chocolate and the finest organic cream is perfectly complementary. We believe this to be a revelation in chocolate ice cream and very much hope you agree!
  • Organic
  • Made with fresh cream
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk #, Sugar #, Double Cream # (from Milk) (13%), Dark Chocolate # (12%) (Cocoa Mass #, Raw Cane Sugar #, Cocoa Butter #, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract #, Minimum Cocoa Solids 60%), Skimmed Milk Powder #, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder # (Cocoa #, Acidity Regulator: Potassium Carbonate), Stabiliser (Guar Gum #), # = Organic Ingredient

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°CDo not refreeze once thawed Best Before End: See base of tub

Number of uses

5 portions per tub

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable Tub. Recyclable

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of Froneri International Plc,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.

  • For customer services: www.froneri.uk.com

Net Contents

500ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml%* Per 100ml
Energy 1035kJ759kJ
-248kcal182kcal9%
Fat 13.3g9.8g14%
of which saturates 8.2g6.0g30%
Carbohydrates25.7g18.8g7%
of which sugars 24.5g18.0g20%
Fibre 2.4g1.7g-
Protein 5.1g3.7g7%
Salt 0.12g0.09g1%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
5 portions per tub---

