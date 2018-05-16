Green & Blacks Organic Chocolate Ice Cream 500Ml

- Energy759kJ 182kcal9%
Product Description
- Chocolate ice cream
- To find out more about our ice cream and chocolate visit www.greenandblacks.co.uk
- The combination of our intense dark chocolate and the finest organic cream is perfectly complementary. We believe this to be a revelation in chocolate ice cream and very much hope you agree!
- Organic
- Made with fresh cream
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Whole Milk #, Sugar #, Double Cream # (from Milk) (13%), Dark Chocolate # (12%) (Cocoa Mass #, Raw Cane Sugar #, Cocoa Butter #, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract #, Minimum Cocoa Solids 60%), Skimmed Milk Powder #, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder # (Cocoa #, Acidity Regulator: Potassium Carbonate), Stabiliser (Guar Gum #), # = Organic Ingredient
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°CDo not refreeze once thawed Best Before End: See base of tub
Number of uses
5 portions per tub
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable Tub. Recyclable
Name and address
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Part of Froneri International Plc,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
Return to
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Part of Froneri International Plc,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
- For customer services: www.froneri.uk.com
Net Contents
500ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100ml
|%* Per 100ml
|Energy
|1035kJ
|759kJ
|-
|248kcal
|182kcal
|9%
|Fat
|13.3g
|9.8g
|14%
|of which saturates
|8.2g
|6.0g
|30%
|Carbohydrates
|25.7g
|18.8g
|7%
|of which sugars
|24.5g
|18.0g
|20%
|Fibre
|2.4g
|1.7g
|-
|Protein
|5.1g
|3.7g
|7%
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.09g
|1%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|5 portions per tub
|-
|-
|-
