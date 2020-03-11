Nuby Muslin Bibs Twinpack
Offer
Product Description
- Muslin Snug n' Dry Milk Feeding Nibs
- For competitions & offers join us on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram @nubyuk
- Deaf Children's Literacy Project™
- This purchase will help support Deaf Children's Literacy Project
- UK's no1 Bib Brand*
- *IRI data 52 weeks w/e 24 march 2018
- My Muslin Snug 'N' Dry bibs are ideal for milk feeding babies. The super soft and absorbent natural muslin material is perfect against baby's delicate skin and helps prevent dribble rashes while also keeping clothing clean and dry. With cute reversible prints and an easy, secure velcro® fastening these lightweight, durable muslin bibs can withstand countless washes.
- Designed by Luv n' care® in the U.S.A.
- Contents: 100% Cotton
- 100% natural, soft & absorbent
- Secure velcro closure
- Reversible design
- I'm perfect for milk feeding and absorbing dribbles
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Care Instructions: Wash before initial use end after each subsequent use. Machine wash warm, gentle cycle. Use non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low setting, Do not Iron.
Warnings
- PLEASE DISCARD ALL PACKAGING BEFORE USE AND KEEP AWAY FROM CHILDREN
- WARNING: Always use this product with adult supervision. Do not leave child unattended while using any bib as it may cause a strangulation danger If bib gets caught on another object.
- WARNING! KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Nûby UK LLP,
- Unit 6,
- Boldon Court,
- Burford Way,
- Boldon Business Park,
- Newcastle Upon Tyne,
Return to
- Nûby UK LLP,
- Unit 6,
- Boldon Court,
- Burford Way,
- Boldon Business Park,
- Newcastle Upon Tyne,
- NE35 9PY.
Net Contents
2 x Milk Feeding Nibs
Safety information
PLEASE DISCARD ALL PACKAGING BEFORE USE AND KEEP AWAY FROM CHILDREN WARNING: Always use this product with adult supervision. Do not leave child unattended while using any bib as it may cause a strangulation danger If bib gets caught on another object. WARNING! KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020